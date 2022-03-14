SXSW: Ti West’s ‘X’ Gets Secret Prequel Film

Ahead of Ti West’s X horror thriller getting an A24 release this Friday, there’s news of a secret prequel film already in the works.

West’s genre pic premiered at SXSW on Sunday night and is the latest horror endeavor from the scare maven. The project, co-financed by A24 and Bron, shot in New Zealand with Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure and James Gaylyn in the ensemble cast.

West wrote the script and directed X which is set in 1979 and portrays young filmmakers making an adult film in rural Texas. Not all goes to plan when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, and the cast soon find themselves struggling for their lives.

And that SXSW launch included news of the prequel that was shot in secret on location in New Zealand and is currently in post-production. Plot points on the prequel remain under wraps.

But the prequel film is written and directed by West, with Mia Goth reprising her X role. The film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen. and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.