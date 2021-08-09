Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star in Dystopian Thriller ‘By All’ for Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on to star in a dystopian crime thriller titled By All that has Steve Caple Jr. attached to direct. Warner Bros. has acquired the film, which was being developed by Legendary Entertainment and the Gotham Group, as a potential franchise starter for its Aquaman star.

The story kicks off in the aftermath of a tragic event and follows Donte, a man struggling to make ends meet who is forced to go on the run in a world without police, where justice is crowd-sourced. The studio and the actor sparked to the action thriller given its provocative and timely premise about the imbalance of power in communities and how it warps the sense of responsibility, family and friendship.

In addition to directing, Caple is also set to produce alongside Legendary’s Mary Parent and Alex Garcia, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson. Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, who wrote the script and the short story on which By All was based, will produce as well. Jennifer Levine is executive producing.

Caple directed Creed II for Warner Bros. and is currently in production directing Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback for Paramount Pictures, set for a July 2022 release.

Abdul-Mateen, who is currently shooting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in London, is already deep in business with Warners. In addition to starring in the upcoming Matrix 4, he has several projects in the works at the studio including George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa and the action film Emergency Contact, which is being produced by Dwayne Johnson.

Niija Kuykendall is shepherding By All for Warners.

Abdul-Mateen most recently wrapped the Michael Bay thriller Ambulance opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. He is repped by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.