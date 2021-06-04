Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn Team for Action Thriller ‘Emergency Contact’ (Exclusive)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn have teamed up for , an original action project that has landed at Warner Bros.

The studio preemptively picked up the pitch from writing team Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, with Abdul-Mateen attached to star and executive produce.

Flynn will produce via his FlynnPictureCo. with frequent producing partners Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia via the trio’s Seven Bucks Productions.

Details of the pitch are being kept hidden in a studio panic room but Emergency is described as being a high-concept, high-octane action film set in the underground music scene of Austin, Texas.

The project reteams many of the players of Black Adam, the DC adventure movie currently in production by Warners arm New Line. Haines and Noshirvani wrote the current script for the movie that sees Johnson toplining a cast of newcomers and vets, and is being produced by Seven Bucks and FlynnPictureCo.

Scott Sheldon will executive produce Emergency as will Haines and Noshirvani. Chanel Bowling will oversee for FlynnPictureCo.

Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani previously wrote The Mauritanian, the critically acclaimed legal drama that was a player during this past awards season and snagged BAFTA nominations for best film, outstanding British film, best actor in a leading role, best adapted screenplay and best cinematography. On the TV side, the duo created Informer, which starred Paddy Considine, for Amazon and BBC One.

For Abdul-Mateen, Emergency continues the actor’s Hollywood ascent. He has been on a hot streak since playing a key role in HBO’s acclaimed limited series, Watchmen, for which he won an Emmy. He also garnered acclaim and awards buzz for portraying activist Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. He has high-profile movies The Matrix 4 and Candyman due out later this year and in 2021 will shoot George Miller’s latest Mad Max project, Furiosa. Abdul-Mateen has become a Warners favorite as not only Matrix and Furiosa are from the studio, but he also starred as the villain in the company’s Aquaman, a role he is reprising for Aquman 2.

In addition to Black Adam, FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks have several projects in the wings together. Their next release is Disney’s action adventure movie Jungle Cruise, starring Johnson and Emily Blunt, and due to open July 30. The two companies have also wrapped shooting Red Notice, an action tentpole starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Separately, FlynnPictureCo. is gearing up for the sci-fi feature Stillwater, with Craig Zobel, the director of HBO’s buzzy Mare of Easttown, and developing an adaptation of Hello Kitty for New Line. The company recently launched their first hit scripted podcast for iHeart Media, Tomorrow’s Monsters, starring John Boyega and Darren Criss.

Seven Bucks is one of the town’s more busier banners working in both film and television, live-action and animation. The company has Young Rock, a comedy coming off its first season on NBC that is in the Emmy conversation and one of the few shows to feature Pacific Islanders in predominant ways.

Haines and Noshirvani are repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen. Abdul-Matteen is repped by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.