Jennifer Garner Inks Netflix Film Partnership, Sets ‘Yes Day’ Sequel

Jennifer Garner has entered into a new partnership with Netflix that will see the actress star in and produce feature films for the streamer.

Under the deal, Garner has set a sequel to Yes Day, the Netflix family film that she led and produced. Garner is set to produce the sequel and reprise her role as Allison Torres, a mom who gives her kids 24 hours to make the rules.

Outside of the deal, Garner will next star in the Netflix sci-fi film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. She is also set to star in and produce the comedy film Family Leave, which is inspired by the book Bedtime For Mommy from Yes Day author Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global film who first worked with Garner on the 2007 Universal film The Kingdom, said, “As an actor, she’s proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer.”

“Having known Scott for fifteen years, there is a reason his relationships in the business stand the test of time. He is as true blue as he is smart and intuitive about filmmaking,” added Garner. “I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing Yes Day to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait.”

Garner is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.