‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s Pivotal Kiss Was Faked With CGI

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
You People ends with a romantic moment between leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London, but one member of the Netflix film’s team claims it was never actually filmed.
During a conversation on the latest episode of podcast The Brilliant Idiots, co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed director Kenya Barris’ film, which centers on interracial couple Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) dealing with their families’ complicated reactions to the relationship. Schulz plays Ezra’s cousin Avi in You People, which was released last month and also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.
Related Stories
After podcast guest Nyla Symone mentioned agreeing with recent social media commentary suggesting that Hill and London don’t make a believable couple, Schulz stated that the stars never actually filmed Ezra and Amira’s wedding-altar kiss, which takes place about a minute before the end credits start rolling. According to Schulz, their nuptials lip-lock, which is seen in a medium shot but is partially obscured by falling flower petals, was achieved in post-production by CGI wizardry.
“There’s a hilarious thing — I don’t even know if I should share this shit — but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”
After Charlamagne Tha God expressed his incredulity, Schulz continued, “I’m there — I’m watching the wedding — and I see them go in for the kiss, and their faces stop like this far. And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re gonna play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.’ But the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you could see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for comment.
During a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, London admitted that she was initially reluctant to play the role, explaining that she worried about whether Ezra and Amira’s bond could feel genuine.
“I thought, ‘Why would these two people really like each other?'” she said. “We have to showcase a real connection. They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Your Place or Mine
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Awkward Reese Witherspoon Carpet Photos: “The Rumor Is We Don’t Like Each Other”
-
-
-
-
Peyton Reed
Paul Rudd, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Team on Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror: “He’s Just a Force of Nature”
-
Sebastian Stan
‘Sharper’ Review: Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in a Simmering Thriller That Never Reaches Full Boil