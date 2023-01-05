Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill.

The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”

“I don’t think I’ve heard of a man ever who wanted to be in a relationship so badly besides Drake,” says Jay.

Enter Amira, who — following an airport rideshare mix-up in which Ezra mistakes her for his actual Uber driver — causes Hill’s character to reveal that he’s “never felt so understood by somebody in my entire life.” Believing she’s the absolute one, Ezra decides to propose, but it’s before either Amira or he have met each other’s parents. “Can you honestly say that your family is excited to have my Black ass in the picture?” Amira asks after Ezra admits her parents “hate” him.

The trailer then takes the awkward culture clashes amid an interfaith couple’s marriage journey from the movie’s first teaser and amplifies them through a series of encounters between both Ezra with Amira’s parents and Amira with Ezra’s parents. “I think the police —” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Ezra’s mother, is heard saying as Hill tenses up, “are fucked up towards Black people.”

“I like your braids,” David Duchovny, who plays Ezra’s father, follows up. “Xzibit had braids.”

Eventually, both sets of parents find themselves in the same room, where the tensions of Ezra and Amira’s interfaith relationship reach new heights. “This kufi I’m wearing is actually a gift from the honorable Louis Farrakhan. Are you familiar with the minister’s work?” Murphy’s character asks Dreyfus during an evening at one of the families’ homes. “Well, I’m familiar with what he said about the Jews,” she responds.

Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani “La La” Anthony and Bryan Greenberg also star in the movie, co-written by Barris and Hill. Kevin Misher serves as a producer alongside Hill and Murphy, with David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serving as executive producers.

You People debuts Jan. 27 on Netflix.