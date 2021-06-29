Skip to main content
Young Thug to Star in Musical Drama ‘Throw It Back’ From Tiffany Haddish, Paul Feig

The rapper will be making his acting debut opposite Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Tiffany Haddish and Young Thug
Tiffany Haddish and Young Thug Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon and Prince Williams/Wireimage

Young Thug will be making his acting debut in the musical drama Throw It Back from producers Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish.

Throw It Back follows high school senior Wytrellm who has never stood out from the crowd, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph. According to the project’s description, the story takes place “after a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

The “Go Crazy” rapper will also oversee the film’s soundtrack, as well as executive produce.

Shadae Lamar Smith will direct from a script he wrote with Rochée Jeffrey.

Haddish, who will also have a small role in the movie, will produce via her She Ready Productions with Melanie Clark. Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment, along with Jeffrey. Geoff Ogunlesi and Feigco’s Lynne Hedvig will executive produce.

Throw It Back is heading to the virtual Cannes Market, with CAA Media Finance representing the project’s domestic distribution rights and Mad River handling international sales.

Young Thug, who recently earned a Billboard number one record with compilation Slime Language 2,  is represented by UTA, manager Geoffrey Ogunlesi, and Granderson Des Rochers.

