Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks to Star in Apple’s ‘The Beanie Bubble’ Film

The Beanie Baby boom (and bust) of the ’90s is getting the feature film treatment it has long deserved.

Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks will star alongside Succession‘s Sarah Snook and Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan in The Beanie Bubble that has landed at Apple. The Imagine Entertainment project was written by Saturday Night Live alum Kristin Gore, who will co-direct the movie with husband and fellow filmmaker Damian Kulash, the Grammy-winning lead singer behind the band Ok Go.

The Beanie Bubble, which is based on Zac Bissonette’s book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute, is inspired by the craze in the ’90s that saw the plush animals toys collected as financial investments due to their prospective resale values.

The description for the movie reads: “It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.”

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder will produce under the company’s first look with the tech giant. Apple and Imagine’s upcoming projects include Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong and docuseries The Supermodels.

