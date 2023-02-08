Berlin: Zachary Levi to Star in Survival Thriller ‘Not Without Hope’ for ‘The Grey’ Director Joe Carnahan (Exclusive)

With Warner Bros.’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods gearing up for release next month, lead star Zachary Levi has lined up another major project.

The actor is set to take the lead in survival thriller Not Without Hope. Adapted from Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Boss Level). Highland Film Group is handling international sales, which will launch at the European Film Market.

Based on a true story, Not Without Hope follows best friends Schuyler (Levi) and Will Bleakley, and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, as they depart Clearwater, Florida for a day trip at their favorite fishing spot 70 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico. As a severe storm heads their way, a trapped anchor causes their boat to capsize, throwing the four friends violently into the freezing water. With the U.S. Coast Guard’s air and sea rescue mission thwarted by the ferocity of the massive storm, the group must fight to survive in the ultimate test of teamwork and endurance.

“I am truly honored to be part of this deeply moving project,” said Levi. “Not Without Hope is a tragic true story of loss and courage, that’s important to share.”

The film is being produced by Carnahan; Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley and Cindy Bru of Volition Media (Land of Bad, One True Loves, Sam & Kate); Kia Jam of K. Jam Media (The Misfits starring Pierce Brosnan); Dean Altit of Altit Media Group (The Good Neighbor starring Jonatan Rhys Meyers); Rick French of Prix Productions (the upcoming Buddy Holly biopic Clear Lake) and Highland Film Group. The film is executive produced by Ford Corbett, Mark Fasano, Wes Hull and Dave Lugo.

“Nick Schuyler’s grueling trial at sea and his ultimate survival is a deeply inspiring tale of determination and perseverance but we have a much greater responsibility with this movie as it will hopefully serve as a lasting memorial to the men who lost their lives alongside him during that terrible ordeal,” said Carnahan. “We have to honor their final sacrifice and never lose sight of the larger moral obligation we have as filmmakers with Not Without Hope.”

Production is set to start in April in Louisiana. CAA Media Finance is handling the domestic rights. The film is co-financed by Gramercy Park.

“We’re thrilled to share this heroic and tragic tale in honor of the memories of the victims of this horrific event and the heroes at the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Adam Beasley of Volition Media. “Joe has crafted a masterpiece and with Zach leading the ensemble under Joe’s direction, this film is sure to move audiences everywhere with its humanity and focus on the power of hope and perseverance.”

Levi — whose credits also include Chuck, Thor, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Mauritanian — is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, LLP. Carnahan — who whose additional writing credits include Death Wish and Bad Boys for Life — is repped by CAA and law firm Paul Hastings.

Levi sparked controversy last month when he agreed with a tweet that criticized pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, known for its COVID-19 vaccine, which many interpreted as suggesting that the actor had anti-vaccine views.