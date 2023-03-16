×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Zachary Levi Explains How a Breakthrough in Therapy Helped Him Land Shazam Role

“That’s where that blessing landed in my life,” he said of his personal healing during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’  

(L-r) ROSS BUTLER as Super Hero Eugene, ADAM BRODY as Super Hero Freddy, GRACE CAROLINE CURREY as Super Hero Mary, ZACHARY LEVI as Shazam, MEAGAN GOOD as Super Hero Darla and D.J. COTRONA as Super Hero Pedro in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Zachary Levi credits a breakthrough in therapy and personal healing for helping him land the role of the superhero Shazam.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his starring role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Levi said he initially decided against auditioning for any role in the DC franchise partly because he was battling personal demons.

“I was in kind of a dark place in my life at that point. And then fast-forward about a month and a half later, and I’m in this super intensive, life-saving therapy, and I learned how to love myself, really, for the first time in my life, and I have this whole breakthrough,” Levi recalled.

Related Stories

Flash, Shazam and Aquaman
Movies

It's the End of DC As We Know It

Zachary Levi as Shazam in DC and New Line's sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods.'
Movies

Box Office Preview: 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Hopes to Leap Past Tepid Tracking

But having also told his agents he was taking a break in the middle of his therapy amid the progress in healing, Levi nevertheless agreed to audition for a supporting role in the first Shazam film.

And while doing that, the casting execs told the Hollywood actor he should reach for the top. “In the course of basically one week, I ended up going from auditioning for this whole other role to them saying, ‘Hey, we think you’re our Shazam,’” Levi recalled.

So, finding himself in a better place due to his therapy, Levi flew to Los Angeles, did a second audition and in one week was offered the role of Shazam. “It’s indicative of when we do the real work to heal ourselves, and help other people heal themselves, that’s where all the good stuff comes from. That’s where that blessing landed in my life,” he insisted.

Fury of the Gods is the 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe, and the first to be released since filmmaker James Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran were named co-heads of DC Studios, home to some of the most iconic superheroes in comic book history.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad