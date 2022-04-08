Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll Join Zack Snyder’s Sci-Fi Fantasy ‘Rebel Moon’ (Exclusive)

Cary Elwes and Corey Stoll have joined the galaxy-spanning cast of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi fantasy, Rebel Moon.

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman and Mexican thespian Alfonso Herrera are also on board the Netflix mega-project that begins production later this month.

Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble cast for the film that also has Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin on the call sheet.

The story tells of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Elwes will play the king of the galactic empire. Details for the other actors were not revealed.

Michiel Huisman and Alfonso Herrera Courtesy of Marc de Groot;Manuel Zuniga

Production will last until November with a plan to split the project into two epic features. If all goes well, there could be a number of spinoffs as well.

Snyder is directing and co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote his 2006 sword and sandal epic, 300. Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit.

Snyder is also producing with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio’s The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing. Ori Marmur, vp studio film at Netflix, is shepherding Moon.

Elwes is the veteran actor who has starred in pop culture touchstone, The Princess Bride, and toplined the first Saw horror movie. He is entering a renaissance of sorts, recently joining the Mission: Impossible franchise, coming off an arc in the previous season of Stranger Things, appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and wrapping a turn opposite Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s latest, Operation Fortitude.

Stoll is one of the stars of Showtime’s popular drama series, Billions, and last year appeared in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as well as The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Huisman starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s surprise hit, The Flight Attendant. He also appeared in several notable horror and fantasy shows that have gained him a following, The Haunting of Hill House, Orphan Black and Game of Thrones, among them.

Herrera is a Mexican actor who starred in the Wachowskis series, Sense8, and appears on Ozark.

Elwes is repped by APA, LINK Entertainment, UK’s The Artists Partnership and Ginsburg Daniels. Stoll is repped by UTA, Suskin/Karshan Management and Schreck Rose. Huisman is repped by UTA, UK’s Conway van Gelder Grant and Peikoff Mahan. Alfonso is repped by Gersh, Talent on the Road and Johnson Shapiro.