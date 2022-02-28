Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin Join Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ (Exclusive)

Bring on the bad guys.

Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have joined the high-voltage cast of Rebel Moon, the epic sci-fi fantasy feature that Zack Snyder is directing for Netflix.

Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble that includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher, among others.

The story tells of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Friend is the story’s lead antagonist, a man who leads the armies and will square off against Boutella.

Martin’s character details are unknown but, he is also said to be villainous, per a source. Production is scheduled to begin in April and last until November.

On top of directing, Snyder co-wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote 300, Snyder’s adaptation of the Frank Miller comic. Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit

Snyder is also producing with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio’s The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing.

Friend is coming off of his third collaboration with Wes Anderson, the filmmaker’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. The actor may be best known for starring in Hitman: Agent 47 as well as his season-spanning appearances in the acclaimed series Homeland. He will next be seen in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi

For Martin, Moon marks a reunion of sorts with Snyder. The Scottish actor starred in Army of Thieves, which Snyder produced and was a prequel to Snyder’s own feature, Army of the Dead. Martin also stars in the mystery series Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Friend is repped by Grandview and Hansen Jacobson. Martin is repped by UTA, Link Entertainment, Thruline and Independent Talent Group.