Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Moved to 2024, Will Miss Venice Amid Actors Strike

MGM is pushing Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers out of 2023. The R-rated tennis drama starring Zendaya was slated to have a buzzy premiere at the Venice Film Festival followed by a theatrical release on Sept. 15. It will now open in theaters on April 26, 2024 and will bow out as the opening night feature at Venice, which is set to run from Aug. 30 – Sept. 9.

“How do you go to Venice without Zendaya supporting?” notes one source of the release date shift.

In a twinned move, Venice announced a new opener replacing Challengers, with filmmaker Edoardo De Angelis’ Comandante taking the spot. The move signals stress ahead for fall festivals as they plan for a season possibly without SAG-AFTRA actors, who are prevented from doing promotional work amid the strike.

In Challengers, Zendaya stars as former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan who is now a coach, whose husband (Mike Faist) is on a losing streak. He ends up competing against washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex. As their past and present collide, Tashi is forced to ask herself what she is willing to do to win.

Challengers is produced by Amy Pascal via her Pascal Pictures banner, as well as Guadagnino and Zendaya. Playwright-singer-author Justin Kuritzkes penned the script, which landed on the 2021 Black List.

This is the latest in what are sure to be more release date shifts amid the strike. On Thursday, Lionsgate announced it was pushing several titles, including its Dirty Dancing sequel. Zendaya is also among the stars of Dune Part Two, currently slated for Nov. 3, which is another title that would be challenging to open without the support of its A-list cast.