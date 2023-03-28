Zendaya to Receive CinemaCon’s Star of the Year Award

This year is shaping up to be a big one on the big screen for Zendaya.

The Euphoria Emmy Award winner has been selected to receive a CinemaCon Star of the Year award during the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27. The ceremony, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will close out the National Association of Theater Owners official convention.

The honor comes to Zendaya ahead of the release of MGM’s Luca Guadagnino-directed romantic sports drama Challengers, in which she stars opposite Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, on Aug. 11, and Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ blockbuster sequel from Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two, on Nov. 3.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune,” praised CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser.

Zendaya started her career in Oakland before breaking into the business on the small screen through the Disney Channel offerings Shake it Up and K.C. Undercover. She segued to the A-list thanks to back-to-back Emmy Award wins for best actress in a drama series by playing Rue on HBO’s Euphoria. She also made a name for herself starring opposite Tom Holland as MJ in the blockbuster Spider-Man franchise installments Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Her other credits include The Greatest Showman; Malcolm & Marie; which she helped create and produce during the pandemic; Space Jam: A New Legacy; and the animated film Smallfoot.

CinemaCon, the official convention of National Association of Theater Owners, will be held April 24-27. The Big Screen Achievement Awards are presented by official sponsor the Coca-Cola Company. Also receiving awards alongside Zendaya will be Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas and the ensemble cast of Adele Lim’s road trip comedy Joy Ride from Lionsgate.