Zendaya, ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Candyman’ Among PETA Oscat Winners

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has handed out its fifth annual Oscat Awards, which honor Hollywood’s most animal-friendly films and stars through storylines, costumes and special effects.

The best picture Oscat went to Seaspiracy, Netflix’s documentary by director Ali Tabrizi about the devastation the fishing industry has brought to marine animals and ecosystems. Nia DaCosta took home the best director Oscat for Candyman, as computer-generated imagery and shadow puppetry was used to depict honeybee swarms and a dog-beheading scene in the horror sequel.

Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song won for portraying a robot serving Mahershala Ali’s character an oat milk latte, instead of one with dairy milk. And Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield of Spider-Man: No Way Home picked up the award for most animal-friendly ensemble for promoting animal adoption and sticking to meat-free meals.

Elsewhere, Saniyya Sidney, who doesn’t eat meat, landed the Rising Star award for her role in King Richard, while Malgosia Turzanska was honored with best costume design for relying on vegan materials like pineapple leather and tree bark in The Green Knight, and Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar’s film that stars PETA supporter Penélope Cruz, was named as this year’s PETA Pick.

“Whether they’re detailing the cruelty of the fishing industry or relying on humane tech like CGI instead of forcing real animals to appear on-screen, these winners show that artistry and compassion can go hand in hand,” PETA senior vp Lisa Lange said in a statement.

“PETA’s Oscats spotlight the Hollywood leaders who show consideration for animals, whether or not the cameras are rolling,” she added.

The OSCAT winners will receive a framed certificate.