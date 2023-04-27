Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Only Had an Hour Each Day to Film Sunset Romance Scenes for ‘Dune: Part Two’

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet realized love and romance in a futuristic universe is a little different from Earth.

The Euphoria star told Vanity Fair, in an interview published online Thursday, while filming Dune: Part Two with Chalamet, “It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?”

She said it was difficult at first trying to navigate the relationship between a space warrior and the young duke of a planet. Zendaya added that it was actually “funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

In the end, they ended up accepting the “awkward and uncomfortable” nature of it all. “I was like, Does Chani get awkward?” the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress said. “Does that happen to her? Does she know what that feels like?”

But when shooting romantic scenes specifically in remote desert locations in Abu Dhabi and Jordan, Zendaya said it was like “a ticking timer” trying to capture the shots within one hour each day when sunset was at its peak, known in the industry as golden hour.

“You kind of feel like, OK, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this. So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours,” she explained. “Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas.”

Director Denis Villeneuve gave the two stars credit for making it work and finding their version of romance in the Warner Bros. and Legendary sequel.

“I think something we can all relate to is just love,” Zendaya added. “These characters literally live on another planet, right? They’re aliens. It was interesting finding these tender moments in such turmoil and chaos.”

The second film continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed best-seller Dune. It follows Paul Atreides’s (Chalamet) mythic journey as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to get revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Paul will find himself having to make a decision between love and the fate of the unknown universe, in an attempt to prevent a terrible future that only he can foresee.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter was at CinemaCon, where Chalamet and Zendaya joined Villeneuve to debut a new trailer for the sequel. Before showing it off, the director said, “Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations. I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 3.

Chris Gardner contributed to this story.