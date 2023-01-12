‘Zoey 101’ Movie Set at Paramount+

Are you ready?

A Zoey 101 movie, Zoey 102, is set at Paramount+ and will see Pacific Coast Academy alums reunite at the Malibu school for a mysterious wedding in the present day.

The film began production in North Carolina on Thursday and is the second Nickelodeon television series to be revived at the streamer, coming on the heels of the iCarly revival’s third season renewal.

Jamie Lynn Spears will return to PCA as Zoey Brooks, as will her co-stars Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Noticeably absent from the returning cast is Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow in the original series. In August 2022, the actress — who leads the organization Eat Predators, a sexual abuse survivor-led organization — organized a protest outside Nickelodeon’s Burbank studios, to make new allegations against the network and Zoey 101′s creator Dan Schneider.

“I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally,” she said in a livestream of the protest at the time. “I’m demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators.”

Bristow is not the only Nickelodeon star to lobby allegations against the network. iCarly star Jennette McCurdy released a memoir in 2022 in which she included several passages about her Nickelodeon experience, making references to someone she called “The Creator,” without naming anyone in particular, and that she was offered $300,000 in perceived hush money upon her exit from Sam & Cat.

A release date for Zoey 102 has not been announced yet.