Jamie Lynn Spears Reunites With Pacific Coast Academy Friends in ‘Zoey 102’ Trailer

Are you ready? The official trailer for Paramount+’s Zoey 102 is here, and the gang’s (mostly) back together again.

The first look at the film sees Pacific Coast Academy alumni Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears), Quinn (Erin Sanders), Logan (Matthew Underwood), Chase (Sean Flynn), Michael (Christopher Massey) and Stacey (Abby Wilde) reunite for Quinn and Logan’s wedding.

The trailer opens with a look at Zoey 15 years after Zoey 101 ended. She’s now 30, single and eager to know why everyone her age is obsessed with marriage, only to find out her best friend, Quinn, is set to be wed.

“Chase is gonna be there. It’ll be fine,” Quinn tells Zoey. “It’ll be the reunion we all need.” It’s a response that makes Zoey want to get another drink, hinting that the former high school couple may not be on the best of terms anymore after ending the Nickelodeon series together.

“I just hope she shows up,” Wilde’s Stacey tells one of Quinn’s bridesmaids while they’re dress shopping. “I think she’s still stuck on her ex, Chase, from high school. It’s sad, and I don’t think she’s had a relationship since.”

In an effort to not show up at Quinn and Logan’s wedding single, Zoey hires Dean Geyer’s Todd to pretend to not only be her boyfriend but also a Hemsworth brother.

“I would kill to go back to PCA,” Zoey tells Chase at another point in the first look at the movie. He agrees, “I’m sure we’d all like to go back.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Zoey reflects on her life since graduating and how it’s not what she pictured it would be, only to be called out. “It’s really gross how often you talk about high school.”

The film is directed by Nancy Hower with Monica Sheer and Madeline Whitby co-writing the script. The duo also serve as executive producers alongside Spears and Alexis Fisher.

While much of the original Zoey 101 cast has returned, a few notable names — including Victoria Justice and Oscar nominee Austin Butler — will not appear in the film. New cast additions include Geyer, Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss and Owen Thiele as her friend Archer March.

The Nickelodeon sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2008, followed Spears’ Zoey, her brother Dustin and their friends at the fictional Southern California boarding school Pacific Coast Academy. It was created by Dan Schiender, who was behind other popular Nickelodeon series like Victorious, iCarly, All That, and Drake & Josh, and who parted ways with the network in 2018 after allegations of misconduct and toxic work environments.

Zoey 102 hits Paramount+ July 27.