Zoey Deutch Joins Nicholas Hoult in Clint Eastwood Legal Drama ‘Juror No. 2’

Zoey Deutch, who starred in Set It Up and Not Okay, has joined Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Clint Eastwood’s latest feature, Juror No. 2.

The Warner Bros. legal drama is eyeing to shoot this summer. Per the studio’s official logline, Juror No. 2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer.

Collette is playing the prosecutor, while Deutch will play Hoult’s wife.

Jonathan Abrams wrote the script, which had been floating through Hollywood for 15 years before Eastwood decided last year that he wanted to make it as his follow-up to Cry Macho. The director is also producing the movie with Adam Goodman, the former production president of Paramount-turned-producer who now runs his own banner, Dichotomy.

Tim Moore, Matt Skiena and Jessica Meier are also producing. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell of The Gotham Group, who have been steering the script through Hollywood for the last 15 years, are executive producing.

Deutch gained notice for her work in the breakout romantic comedy Set It Up opposite Glen Powell. She also starred alongside Ben Platt in the Netflix comedy series, The Politician, before headlining the dark comedy Not Okay, which debuted last year on Hulu.