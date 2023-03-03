‘Zombies’ Star Milo Manheim Joins Eli Roth Horror Thriller ‘Thanksgiving’ (Exclusive)

Milo Manheim, one of the stars of Disney’s Zombies franchise, is going horror.

The actor, who is also a top player in Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., has joined the growing cast of Eli Roth’s slasher thriller Thanksgiving.

Roth is directing the feature, being made by Spyglass, that is based on the faux trailer that the filmmaker made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double bill Grindhouse. Production commences in March in Toronto.

The plot involves a slasher who comes to a small Massachusetts town with the intention of “creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants,” per sources.

Already on the menu are Jalen Thomas Brooks, best known for his recurring work on CW’s Walker, and Nell Verlaque, a series regular on Disney+ series Big Shot. Those two are leading a cast of that will mostly comprised of fresher faces and includes social media mogul-turned-actress Addison Rae as a supporting lead. Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy fame also has a key role.

Character details are being under the cloche, but suffice to say that most will end up on the butcher’s block.

Roth is producing with Electromagnetic Productions’ Roger Birnbaum.

Manheim is currently shooting an untitled Christmas musical in which he plays Joseph opposite Fiona Polomo as May, and Antonio Banderas as King Herod. Sony Affirm is behind the unique take on the birth of Jesus that is eying a theatrical release later this year.

Manheim is also one of the stars of Paramount+’s upcoming supernatural series, School Spirits that hits March 9, and also stars in Disney+’s feature Prom Pact, which debuts March 31. With the second season of Doogie also coming March 31, Manheim is in for one heck of a banner month.

The actor is repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment, and attorney Rick Genow.