Zooey Deschanel Joins Sony’s Live-Action ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ (Exclusive)

Zooey Deschanel is breaking out her art supplies for Sony’s live-action take on the classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Published in 1955, Crockett Johnson’s book follows Harold, a 4-year-old who, with the power of his crayon, creates worlds around him. Deschanel will join an already announced cast of Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery.

Academy Award nominee Carlos Saldanha will direct the live-action movie from a screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman, the writers behind Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Dinner for Schmucks. John Davis (Dolemite Is My Name) is producing through his Davis Entertainment banner.

Harold has long been a sought-after — if not difficult to crack — Hollywood IP. Spike Jonze, Will Smith and Steven Spielberg were once attached to a feature adaptation in different capacities.

Deschanel, who is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, is best known for her role on the long-running sitcom New Girl, with an extensive list of feature credits that include (500) Days of Summer, Yes Man, Our Idiot Brother and Elf. The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee will next be seen in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild, opposite Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins.