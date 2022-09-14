Zurich: Asghar Farhadi President of Competition Jury

Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 2022 Zurich International Film Festival, judging this year’s winners of the Golden Eye honors. Farhadi will oversee the three-person jury, together with Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (No, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front), Swedish producer Peter Gustafsson (Border), and British director Clio Barnard (The Arbor, Dark River).

Acclaimed Killer Films’ producer Christine Vachon (Boys Don’t Cry, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There) will head up this year’s jury for Zurich’s Focus Competition sidebar. Swiss documentary director Fred Baillif (The Fam), Austrian filmmaker Katharina Mückstein (L’animale), film editor Maria Fantastica Valmori (Once More Unto the Breach) and Swiss journalist and media executive Roger Schawinski, will join Vachon on the Focus jury.

Romanian filmmaker Alexander Nanau, director of the Oscar-nominated Collective (2019) oversee the jury for Zurich’s documentary film competition, together with Writing with Fire director Sushmit Ghosh, film editor Atanas Georgiev (Honeyland), Swiss producer Joëlle Bertossa (Of Sheep and Men), and Nina Numankadić is the director of documentary festival group Doc Alliance.

Each jury will award a Golden Eye honor for best film in their respective sections, which each comes with a cash bursary of $26,000 (CHF 25,000). This year’s winners will be announced at the Zurich film festival awards ceremony at the Zurich Opera House on October 1.