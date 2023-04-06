Breaking Down the List: Facts and Figures About THR Critics’ 50 Best Films of the 21st Century (So Far)

What happens when six Hollywood Reporter film critics get together to pick their 50 favorite movies of the 21st century so far? Debating, deliberating, voting, the devising of a nerdy point system, second-guessing, fine-tuning, re-deliberating, re-second-guessing, re-fine-tuning — you get the picture.

But now the list is published, and below are things we thought readers might find interesting about our selections. Some of these things surprised us, too.