×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Breaking Down the List: Facts and Figures About THR Critics’ 50 Best Films of the 21st Century (So Far)

From the number of best picture winners to make the cut to the films it broke our hearts not to include, here are some stats and specifics about the list.

By Jon Frosch, David Rooney, Sheri Linden, Lovia Gyarkye, Leslie Felperin, Jordan Mintzer

Jane Campion, Joel and Ethan Coen, Alfonso Cuaron, David Fincher, Richard Linklater
Clockwise from top left: Jane Campion, Joel and Ethan Coen, Richard Linklater, David Fincher, Alfonso Cuarón Mike Coppola/Getty Images, John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI, Bob Levey/Getty Images for Netflix, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, JC Olivera/Getty Images

What happens when six Hollywood Reporter film critics get together to pick their 50 favorite movies of the 21st century so far? Debating, deliberating, voting, the devising of a nerdy point system, second-guessing, fine-tuning, re-deliberating, re-second-guessing, re-fine-tuning — you get the picture.

But now the list is published, and below are things we thought readers might find interesting about our selections. Some of these things surprised us, too.

  • 18 films not in English: 4 French, 3 Japanese, 2 Korean, 2 Romanian, 2 Mexican, 1 Spanish, 1 Taiwanese, 1 Hong Kong, 1 Russian, 1 Mauritanian
  • 11 films directed by women
  • 9 films directed by Black filmmakers
  • 6 documentaries
  • 2 animated films
  • 4 first films
  • 5 directors with multiple films on the list: Jane Campion (2), the Coen brothers (2), Alfonso Cuarón (2), David Fincher (2), Richard Linklater (2)
  • 2 best picture Oscar winners (Moonlight and Parasite)
  • 3 Cannes Palme d’Or winners (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days; Shoplifters; Parasite)
  • 2 Venice Golden Lion winners (The Return and Brokeback Mountain)
  • Years with the most films represented: 2016 and 2018 (4 each)
  • Actors with the most films represented: Kirsten Dunst (3), Michelle Williams (3) — co-stars in 1999’s Dick!
  • Films it broke our hearts not to see make it onto the list or honorable mentions:
    • Jon Frosch: Blue Is the Warmest Color (Abdellatif Kechiche)
      David Rooney: The World (Jia Zhangke)
      Sheri Linden: The Savages (Tamara Jenkins)
      Lovia Gyarkye: Coco (Lee Unkrich)
      Leslie Felperin: Paddington 2 (Paul King)
      Jordan Mintzer: This Is Not a Film (Jafar Panahi, Mojtaba Mirtahmasb)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad