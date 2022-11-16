‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Ralphie Returns in a Forgettable but Sweet Sequel

It’s hard to imagine now, but A Christmas Story wasn’t exactly a hit when it opened in theaters in 1983. It’s mainly due to the film’s constant rotation on cable television during the holiday season that it achieved its current status as a beloved Yuletide classic. So it makes perfect sense in the current streaming era that its long-belated, awkwardly titled sequel A Christmas Story Christmas should make its debut on HBO Max. (Yes, there was 1994’s My Summer Story and 2012’s direct-to-video sequel A Christmas Story 2. But this film ignores them, and so should you.)

Taking place in 1973, more than thirty years after the original, the film once again stars the now middle-aged Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, who’s all grown up and lives in Chicago with his wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) and young kids Mark (River Drosche) and Julie (Julianna Layne). A struggling writer not having any success at getting his magnum opus sci-fi novel published, Ralphie is looking forward to a holiday visit from his parents.

A Christmas Story Christmas The Bottom Line As comforting as egg nog on Christmas Eve. Release date: Thursday, Nov. 17 (HBO Max)

Cast: Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne, Julie Hagerty, Scott Schwartz, RD Robb, Ian Porter, Sam Parks, Davis Murphy, Zack Ward, Ian Petrella, Ian Petrella

Director: Clay Kaytis

Screenwriters: Nick Schenk, Clay Kaytis

Rated PG, 1 hour 38 minutes

But he receives sad news from his mom (Julie Hagerty, charmingly replacing the original film’s Melinda Dillon, now retired), who informs him that his beloved “Old Man” (originally played by the late Darren McGavin, given loving tribute here) has suddenly passed away. So Ralphie immediately heads with his family to his childhood home in Indiana, where his mother assigns him the daunting tasks of ensuring that the family has a happy Christmas in spite of their loss and writing his father’s obituary for the local paper. (Although the original house was located in Cleveland, this replica was constructed in Bulgaria, where the film was shot.)

It doesn’t take long for Ralphie to reunite with friends and family members, played by the original performers (seeing them is as jarring as encountering your classmates at a 30th high-school reunion). They include his chums Schwartz (RD Robb) and Flick (Scott Schwartz), the latter now the owner of the local tavern, and his old nemesis Scut Farcus (Zack Ward), whose current profession is not one you would have guessed. Ralphie also attempts to cajole his brother Randy (Ian Patrella), now a globe-trotting businessman, to return home for the holidays.

Not surprisingly, the sequel features a plethora of throwbacks and flashbacks to the original, including film clips to jog your memory in the unlikely event that you haven’t recently rewatched parts of it while channel-flipping on Christmas Eve. (Indeed, the film features so many Easter Eggs that it probably should be titled An Easter Story Easter, although that doesn’t have the same ring.) One of the characters again falls victim to a “triple dog dare”; Ralphie engages in a rich fantasy life, including an homage to vintage Westerns featuring the character Black Bart; bullies still run rampant in the neighborhood; the kids visit Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store; and physical injuries abound, requiring not one but two trips to the emergency room.

Despite the lack of originality, only a Grinch would get upset at the homages, which have the comforting feel of familiar holiday traditions. Billingsley, still displaying a youthful enthusiasm, has aged into the role of the story’s narrator, although his commentary lacks the amusing folksiness and reflectiveness that Jean Shepherd, the author of the book on which the films are based, brought to it.

As with the original, the sequel refreshingly doesn’t depict an idealized Christmas, but rather one filled with the messy mishaps that inevitably accompany the holiday. But it also paints a heartwarming portrait of family members and friends lovingly supporting one another. Although nothing in the screenplay by director Clay Kaytis and Nick Schenk (Billingsley, who also produced, has a “screen story” credit) matches the hilarity of the first film’s iconic “Leg Lamp” or frozen flagpole licking incident, there are enough laughs to fuel the proceedings, including an amusing running gag involving the male patrons of Flick’s bar quaking in their boots whenever the phone rings.

A Christmas Story Christmas will hardly supplant its predecessor as a holiday perennial. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that the Parker family still knows how to have a Yuletide good time after all these years.