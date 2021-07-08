‘After Yang’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

A punchy dance routine for multiple families of four opens After Yang, and it’s easily the most exhilarating sequence of its kind in a film about artificial intelligence since Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s sexy boogie in Ex Machina. But this contemplative, utterly transfixing second feature from the South Korean-born video essayist known as Kogonada could not be more different in tone. The “technosapien” here is not a malevolent threat but an integral part of the connective tissue of one family’s lives. When their robot malfunctions, they are left to navigate an aching loss while considering the limits of their self-knowledge.

In Kogonada’s hypnotic 2017 debut Columbus, the distinctive modernist architecture of that Indiana town provided clean lines, imposing facades and enveloping spaces against which the writer-director measured the unruly complexities of human feeling. His exquisite new film is no less meticulous in its framing and formal elegance, creating a near-future world in which harmony is carefully curated. In place of buildings, the visual motif here is the twinkling digital constellation of a robot’s memory, revealing an unsuspected interior world of mysteries.

After Yang The Bottom Line Artificial intelligence with soul-searching sentience. Venue: Cannes Film Festival (Un Certain Regard)

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Sarita Choudhury, Clifton Collins Jr., Ritchie Coster, Haley Lu Richardson, Ava DeMary, Brett Dier

Director-screenwriter: Kogonada, based on the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang from the book Children of the New World, by Alexander Weinstein Rated PG, 1 hour 41 minutes

Adapted from the story Saying Goodbye to Yang, published in Alexander Weinstein’s 2016 collection Children of the New World, this is an intimate existential reflection on identity and connectedness. The film’s stealthy emotional power creeps up on you in much the same way the main character is gradually confronted with the distances that have opened up between him and the people he loves.

It starts with a photograph of a mixed-race family — father Jake (Colin Farrell), mother Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), their young adopted Chinese daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and Yang (Justin H. Min), the placid android purchased to serve as her older sibling and educate her about her cultural heritage. When Yang malfunctions and remains unresponsive, Jake initially reacts with the same annoyance he would feel over any faulty appliance. His frustration with the out-of-warranty assistance of what appears to be a monopolistic tech corporation leads to further aggravation about the costliness of a replacement.

But Yang being non-human has no bearing on Mika’s deep attachment to him. Under pressure from Kyra to resolve the issue quickly before their distressed daughter tumbles into complete despondency, Jake tries an unauthorized repair shop run by conspiracy theorist Russ (Ritchie Coster), who believes bots are equipped with spyware.

Russ explains that the diagnostics are not good, but he’s able to extract a memory bank from Yang’s chest, which Jake takes to a museum of technology, hoping to access information about what caused him to shut down. For museum curator Cleo (Sarita Choudhury), Yang and his memories would be a major addition to her permanent exhibit on technosapiens. That leaves Jake with difficult decisions to make about what to tell Mika and whether he’s comfortable with Yang’s memories of his family being made public.

While the setting is never specified, the East Asian influence is evident in the soothing aesthetics of Alexandra Schaller’s production design of minimalist interiors and tranquil courtyard gardens, and in the loose, flowing robes, tunics and pants of costumer Arjun Bhasin. It’s also apparent in the tea shop run by Jake, where he mixes brews like an ancient apothecary. This is a future world where technology has been discreetly tucked away behind a veneer of Zen tranquility, as if in recovery from an unstated global conflict or environmental crisis. But the more Jake digs into Yang’s inner life, the more his own sadness and solitude break the illusion of serenity.

Farrell gives one of his most affecting, internalized performances as he responds to the yearning that emerges from Yang’s memories, both of his time with Mika and family and with previous owners. Sitting alone on a couch at night wearing VR glasses, Jake calls up recollections that the robot has stored away, many of them showing not just the nurturing function of the care-giver and educator for which he was programmed, but a genuine curiosity to know and feel more.

In one especially lovely exchange about the evocative properties of tea (which includes a playful nod to Werner Herzog), Yang speaks about its origins in China but also muses wistfully on how he wishes that knowledge came with real memories of a time and place. The android’s Asianness is a manufactured construct, but one that seems to consume Yang.

Jake makes contact with an enigmatic figure from Yang’s past, Ada (Haley Lu Ricardson, so wonderful in Columbus), who says he was more interested in being Chinese than being human. In perhaps the movie’s most tender moment, Mika reveals to Yang that she was bullied at school because she’s adopted. He walks her through an apple orchard and patiently explains the “Chinese fun fact” of grafting, teaching her that just as the parts of both trees become organic to one another, her cultural roots are a vital part of her identity in her adoptive family.

While elements of the story touch on cloning as well as artificial intelligence, relatively little happens in terms of concrete revelations. But the fragments of Yang’s memory that Jake accesses feed his sorrow as he comes to realize how much he has missed out on by not sharing more of his “son’s” life and looks to correct that failing with his remaining family.

Min’s characterization — a model of gentleness, understanding, openness and sincerity — makes that longing entirely relatable. His absence also is reflected especially in the changes in Mika, played with disarming naturalness by 9-year-old Tjandrawidjaja, and more unexpectedly in the self-possessed Kyra, who nestles into her own memories of Yang in Turner-Smith’s most poignant scene. Restraint is the defining note of all the performances.

As in Columbus, the awareness of spaces and symmetries is significant in the visual scheme of DP Benjamin Loeb, working in a very different vein from his virtuoso single-take sequences and agitated energy in Pieces of a Woman. The measured movement shapes our emotional responses to the scenes and the way the characters interact. The same goes for the mix of composer Aska Matsumiya’s melancholy score, used with an original theme by Ryuichi Sakamoto and a dreamy cover of “Glide,” a song from the Japanese cult movie All About Lily Chou-Chou, about teenagers searching for meaning in an alienating tech-obsessed culture.

Opening through A24 at a release date to be announced, this is a film of transporting grace and compassion, cerebral but never cold. It’s no small compliment to say that After Yang seems almost like an American sci-fi movie that Ozu or Kore-eda might have made.