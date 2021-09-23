‘Ali & Ava’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

With Ali & Ava, a love story set in multicultural Bradford, British writer-director Clio Barnard stays true to her roots in the North of England, where she shot her three previous features (Dark River, The Selfish Giant and The Arbor). Although not without narrative-driving conflict, Ali & Ava is easily Barnard’s least bleak work, one that closes out on a hopeful high note and features warm, huggable performances from leads Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook in the respective title roles.

That said, it’s also Barnard’s slightest work, dramatically a bit thin and stuck in a conventional British social realist groove. Barnard has moved closer to the center with each feature, further away each time from the edgy experimental approach she deployed for her brilliant debut, The Arbor. That almost entirely lip-synced quasi-documentary about playwright Andrea Dunbar promised audacity and innovation from the young director. But works like this and its two predecessors, while laudably championing working-class culture without being patronizing, and showcasing some finely wrought performances, haven’t had the same zing.

Ali & Ava The Bottom Line Not so grim up north. Venue: Toronto Film Festival (Special Presentations)

Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Ellora Torchia, Shaun Thomas

Director-screenwriter: Clio Barnard 1 hour 34 minutes

At least Ali & Ava celebrates love finding a way not just across cultural divides, but also cheers on a couple who don’t look like the usual aspirational beautiful, albeit middle-aged, people around which most mainstream films revolve. With his asymmetrical features and the melancholic mien of a disappointed basset hound, Akhtar has seldom been cast in lead roles, let alone romantic leads. But he is always seemingly in demand by casting directors, and savvy filmmakers clearly value his facility with accents, protean appearance, and ability to bring a comic buoyancy to anything, especially in black comedies like Four Lions or the cult TV series Utopia.

Akhtar’s Ali is a British South Asian man who’s devoted to his large extended family but, unlike his relatives, is not particularly religious himself. If he has a place of worship, it’s his man cave, where he’s surrounded by thousands of vinyl records, a collection devoted primarily to bhangra, rap and electronic dance music. It’s mentioned at one point that years earlier he was a DJ in clubs. Now, for reasons never quite made clear, he manages some of the many rented accommodations his family owns around Bradford, making him a benevolent landlord.

Back in the day, he met his wife, Runa (Ellora Torchia, underused), and was entranced with the way she danced, a plot point flagged in such a way as to quell any assumptions from the audience that this might have been an arranged marriage. Nevertheless, even though this was originally a love match, the spark is gone. While Runa has been pursuing a university degree, the two of them have grown apart to the extent that she now wants to move out and officially separate. Ali is afraid to tell his more traditional family, who live just next door, that his marriage has failed. And besides, he’s still in love with Runa.

Ava (Rushbrook, like Akhtar a familiar face to British audiences but seldom cast in the lead) is literally from the other side of the tracks. The daughter of Irish Republicans who fiercely mistrusted all Brits, she married young and had several kids by a couple of different men. The last partner, now deceased, became physically and psychologically abusive, to the point where he would make Ava fetch the hobnailed boots he liked to wear while kicking her. Her son Callum (Shaun Thomas, from Barnard’s The Selfish Giant), a young father in his early 20s who lives with Ava part-time with his infant, still owns the boots and worships the memory of his father, and has drifted toward sympathy with far-right English nationalist groups.

Ava and Ali meet at the school where Ava works as a classroom assistant for an immigrant child, Sofia (Ariana Bodorova), who needs extra help with her studies. Ali has only been picking up Sofia from school as a favor to Sofia’s parents, who are tenants of his. On meeting Ava, he offers her a lift to her part of town, a rougher neighborhood than the one where he lives with Runa. Despite the fact that Ava loves country music, much to Ali’s horror, he’s taken with her. The feeling is mutual, especially when she sees how good he is with kids. But Callum is furious when he sees Ali with his mother, and as the two become more serious about each other over the course of a month, they skulk about in secret in order to avoid being caught by him.

While Akhtar and Rushbrook have a friendly, easy manner with each other, there’s little to suggest a grand passion here. The screenplay, credited to Barnard although it feels like it was improvised or at least workshopped in the manner of Mike Leigh movies, never really makes a strong case for why the two feel so attracted to each other or are a good fit, especially given how much they have to surmount in terms of previous relationships, different tastes and circumstances, and familial resistance. (When she finds out about them, Ali’s sister calls Ava a “gori chav,” which, translated from Asian-British slang, means white trash.) Even so, the obstacles turn out to be not all that insurmountable, which leaves one rather wondering what all the fuss was about.

The performances make this worthwhile. Lovely, intimate cinematography by upcoming DP Ole Bratt Birkeland — whose credits include Judy and the innovative British TV series The Third Day — is a strong technical element, as is a bright, eclectic soundtrack that might persuade some that EDM can be romantic.