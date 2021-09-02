‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Whether in documentary or narrative form, there are few genres more structurally calcified than the musical biopic, with its familiar ride-and-fall curves that manage to be structurally comforting even when the story they’re recounting is tragic.

Few lives, though, are less genre-compatible than that of Quebec-born, Orthodox-raised poet Leonard Cohen, whose musical career didn’t truly begin until he was 33, included a six-year retreat to a Zen monastery, and featured a career-defining song that debuted on an album buried by its label and became iconic only after other artists recorded it.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song The Bottom Line This latest Cohen doc has a smart, soulful focus. Venue: Venice Film Festival (Out of Competition)

Directors: Dan Geller, Dayna Goldfine 1 hour 55 minutes

Cohen’s unconventional life was fascinating, and he has been attracting documentary filmmakers for four-plus decades, all presumably aware that you probably can’t make a definitive Leonard Cohen documentary.

Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song — arriving on the semi-recent heels of Lian Lunson’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man and Nick Broomfield’s Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love — has a better grasp of the artist’s ineffable appeal than most, and a smarter approach. The documentary contains elements of a conventional biopic, but it probably won’t satisfy audiences looking for a soup-to-nuts overview. Instead, it uses Cohen’s protean anthem “Hallelujah” — not to be confused with Cohen’s protean anthem “Anthem” — as a centerpiece for exploring the conflicts at the heart of Cohen’s history and his career, as well as the lives and careers of the other musicians who gravitated toward it. It turns out that even with this degree of focus, two hours is insufficient, though there’s much to admire in the effort.

I think you need the biographical approach in order to see the contradictions and evolutions of “Hallelujah,” a song that took Cohen at least seven years to write, spawned notebook after notebook of scrawled verses and then split into versions characterized separately by spiritualism and sexuality — two of the many competing interests within Cohen’s work. And then there are the more popular versions that are, if we’re being completely honest, nebulous paeans to yearning drained of those central themes. The thing I wonder is whether Geller and Goldfine (The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden) needed to treat Hallelujah as a biographical linear thing that pauses somewhere in the middle of Cohen’s life for a long digression on John Cale, Jeff Buckley and Shrek.

Perhaps if the song itself were foregrounded and the biography used to reinforce the song, Geller and Goldfine’s somewhat limited biographical sourcing wouldn’t feel so thin. There are insightful interviews with cohorts and collaborators, including Nancy Bacal, Judy Collins, Sharon Robinson and longtime romantic partner Dominique Issermann, and working with the Cohen Trust gives the filmmakers a wealth of photos, concert footage and notebooks.

Still, I was struck by how much gap-filling had to be done by journalist Larry “Ratso” Sloman, whose interview tapes are perhaps the best part of the documentary, and how completely superfluous a couple of seemingly important figures like Clive Davis turn out to be. Why do you even need Clive Davis in the mix if it’s just to say that he doesn’t know why Walter Yetnikoff, president of Columbia Records at the time, refused to release Various Positions, the album that birthed “Hallelujah”?

The transition to the “Hallelujah” portion of the documentary is much more informative, whether it’s the conversations with producer-musician John Lissauer or the analysis courtesy of Cohen’s longtime rabbi, Mordecai Finley. For me, especially on the eve of High Holy Days services in which Cohen’s work has become something of a new tradition within the liturgy, I might have liked more of Finley and the Jewish interpretation of both the song and Cohen’s body of work. But that’s a personal preference, and if a documentary is likely to leave audiences with specialized interests wanting more in different areas, chances are good that it will be successful for a wider audience.

There definitely will be viewers wanting more on the later versions of the song, but I thought the directors did a solid job of providing background sketches on Cale and Buckley and, in sometimes hilarious fashion, Shrek. There’s no way to touch on all its uses in pop culture — neglecting its three different uses in The O.C. will surely feel negligent to some — but there’s well-earned amusement that a song that relies on oblique biblical references or stealthy raunchiness, depending on the version, has proved to be integral to global TV talent shows, animated family favorites and the highest of high drama alike.

Featured artists who have covered the song or simply want to show up in a documentary talking about how much they love it include Glen Hansard, Brandi Carlile, Regina Spektor and Eric Church, and it’s touching to hear the different levels on which the song resonates with them, whether or not they’re Cohen fans. To me, there’s room for more musical rigor, breaking down the melodic variations between versions and picking apart the different lyrical variations and trying to make sense of how they each give a different perspective on the themes of brokenness and healing.

But again, that comes down to preference and personal interest. As somebody who watches too many musical biopics that tell the same story in the same way, I appreciate that Geller and Goldfine have an angle here. If Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is nourishing only to a certain point, there’s plenty of Leonard Cohen scholarship out there. Or you can just ask your rabbi’s opinion during a lull in services.