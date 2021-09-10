Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Ridley Scott made the jump from directing commercials into features with his 1977 debut, The Duellists. So there’s a certain symmetry to his return, 44 years and many distinguished films later, to another deathly challenge fought on historical French soil in The Last Duel. With its striking visual tableaux and precision storytelling, the modestly budgeted earlier work traced the ballooning of a minor slight into a consuming obsession in the Napoleonic era. The large-scale new film, set more than four centuries earlier, adopts a cumbersome Rashomon structure to negotiate a much more legitimate point of honor. Only the last of the three perspectives from which the events are recounted acquires cogency.

That imbalance is somewhat intentional, since a key element of this story based on true events is the distorting way in which the violation of a woman is viewed as an affront to male vanity. Rape, in the Middle Ages, was more often a source of shame for a married woman than an injustice against her, instead treated as a property crime against her husband.

That point is made laboriously in a fussily structured script that spends too much time trudging through the overlapping accounts of the indignant husband and his former friend, the self-deceiving rapist, before setting the record straight by letting the wronged noblewoman speak for herself.

Even if it dawdles frustratingly before getting there, this is her story and her bitterly fought victory — not that of the men caught up in their petty rivalries, their warring pride and their loyalties to France’s smirking idiot of a teenage monarch, King Charles VI (Alex Lawther). It’s only when Jodie Comer steps forward to give the drama’s most nuanced performance as Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman with the backbone to speak her truth and quite literally put her life on the line, that The Last Duel fires on all cylinders.

While it seemed an interesting experiment to have original screenwriters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck write the male perspectives and recruit Nicole Holofcener to illuminate the female point of view, the division of responsibilities results in a lengthy, two-and-a-half-hour film that feels lopsided and unwieldy. There’s also a lot of pandering to contemporary sensibilities, often skirting close to didacticism as the script hits bullet points about patriarchal privilege and victim-blaming.

Scott gets a little lost in the weeds of various battles in which Marguerite’s husband, Jean de Carrouges (Damon), a stoic scar-faced warrior with a medieval mullet, fights valiantly and selflessly for king, country and salary. Some of those bloody clashes are stuck on a repeat setting as a result of the multi-perspective device, becoming a blur of dates and battlefield place names that don’t add all that much to the central plotline.

By contrast, more salient details pertaining to Jean’s friendship with the rakish Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), and the latter’s betrayal of him out of ambition and greed, could have used bolder storytelling strokes and cleaner lines. Le Gris’ loyalties are corrupted by his association with the King’s libertine cousin, Count Pierre d’Alençon (Affleck). The Count recruits Le Gris to get his messy finances in order by roughing up vassals for back rent in an economy still reeling from the plague that decimated the workforce.

It’s in one such shakedown that Le Gris wrestles a plum parcel of land away from Marguerite’s father, Robert D’Thibouville (Nathaniel Parker), a property that Jean had negotiated as part of Marguerite’s dowry. It’s in this aspect, too, that the film comments on women as assets to be traded by men, with no face value of their own. Pierre, in a malicious whim, gifts that land to Le Gris, along with command of a garrison that had been captained by the men in Jean’s family for generations.

Damon sticks himself with a stodgy character — a dour, joyless man whose grunting exertions on top of Marguerite don’t exactly inspire thoughts of connubial bliss. Jean is the hero of his own version of the story by virtue of his courage in battle and his willingness to stick up for what’s right. He even attempts to sue Le Gris and the unscrupulous Count for the purloined land, getting himself and Marguerite iced out of court for a year.

But Jean is also a bit of an insensitive clod — a product of his time in terms of his expectations for his wife, which are not altogether different from those for his breeding mare. He flares up in a rage when he returns from war to be greeted by Marguerite in the latest low-cut fashion from Paris. And when she shares the trauma of her assault by Le Gris while she was in the house alone, Jean’s first reaction is to make it about his own damage: “Can this man do nothing but evil to me?!”

Driver’s role is more compelling, with Le Gris’ slippery surface charm revealing occasional hints of conflicted loyalty. Even when Jean, freshly knighted for his service on the battlefield, gets snippy with his smug onetime friend about being correctly addressed as “Sir,” Driver suggests the faintest memory of their lost bond beneath Le Gris’ arrogant umbrage.

The crucial scenes depicting the rape show Le Gris to be brutally manipulative and hypocritical to a degree in which he seems able to fool even himself into believing his innocence. “We couldn’t help ourselves,” he tells Marguerite, mansplaining her rape to her on the way out. Knowing he can count on the benign adjudication of Pierre in the matter, Le Gris confides in him that because Marguerite is a lady, “she made the customary protests,” but she was willing. He’s a grade-A bastard making the same bogus assertions of consent that rapists continue to make today.

The cost of the ordeal to Marguerite is written all over Comer’s mostly internalized yet wrenching performance, and it’s her determination to be heard in a society that requires women to be demure and silent that gives the final act its power. To Holofcener’s credit, she conveys that strength without resorting to big, period-inappropriate Important Speeches.

In one incisive scene, Jean’s mother (Harriet Walter, acerbic as ever) asks what makes Marguerite think she’s so special, given that women endure rape and remain silent for the sake of their marriages and reputations all the time. Marguerite’s failure to provide an heir in five years of marriage and her comment to a friend prior to the assault about Le Gris being attractive are held against her in the Palace of Justice, the latter stoking the ire even of Jean.

The special humiliations reserved for abused women by men in positions of authority whose knee-jerk response is to discredit them gives the period piece a solemn contemporary relevance, even if Scott overdoes the reaction shots of court women sneaking uncomfortable glances at their husbands.

Far more overstated, however, is the clownish malevolence of Pierre. Nothing says Middle Ages France like Ben Affleck as a horny party boy with a peroxide-blond beatnik mop and goatee. Pierre’s wine-soaked bacchanals, romping with nude playmates while his pregnant wife sleeps, are more inadvertently funny than sleazy, especially when he urges frequent participant Le Gris to join in: “Get in here and get your pants off!” It’s almost as if Scott is trying on a little bawdy Pasolini for size, and it’s a poor fit.

The director is more at home once he gets Jean and Le Gris in the jousting arena for France’s last sanctioned duel. Their fight to the death with lances, swords and daggers is filmed up close with a visceral charge that takes Scott back to Gladiator territory. This is also where Dariusz Wolski’s cinematography and Harry Gregson-Williams’ score do yeoman’s work. The CG enhancement of some of the cityscapes and crowd scenes could be less obvious, but overall this is a handsome production, with particularly fine, detailed work from costume designer Janty Yates. (Can’t wait to see what she does with Scott’s imminent high-fashion homicide saga, House of Gucci.)

Ultimately, The Last Duel is the affecting story of one woman’s quiet heroism that requires you to wade through a lot of blustery accounts of the honor, the pride and the wars of men in order to get to it. Which is kind of like perpetuating the patriarchy.