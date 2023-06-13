‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Review: Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in a Messy Small-Town Crime Comedy

Jordan Sanders, the police chief at the center of John Slattery’s new movie, is not your typical big-screen cop. He’s played by Slattery’s Mad Men compatriot Jon Hamm with a bit of a scruff, a bit of a paunch, and a touch of melancholy. But it’s his earnestness that truly sets him apart. In a motel parking lot where a murdered woman has been found — the second on his watch within a week — Jordan considers the possible ways she wound up there and regards the bullet wound in the back of her head. “My God,” he says, looking overcome by the horror of it all. “That’s awful.”

As in God’s Pocket, his first feature as a director, Slattery is interested here in a certain intersection between the working class and the criminal fringe, emphasis on the dumb lowlife school of larceny. And once again he’s steering a game cast between dueling tones of darkness and humor, and not always hitting the mark. But with Maggie Moore(s) — which lands in theaters and will be viewable on demand days after its Tribeca premiere — he moves out of the gritty urban shadows to an edge-of-the-world vibe steeped in desert weirdness, and in this uneven genre gambit the overall mood is lighter, the story’s small-scale but brutal killing spree notwithstanding.

Maggie Moore(s) The Bottom Line More a genre collision than a seamless blend. Release date: Friday, June 16

Venue: Tribeca Film Festival (Spotlight Narrative)

Cast: Jon Hamm, Tiny Fey, Micah Stock,

Director: John Slattery

Screenwriter: Paul Bernbaum

The screenplay by Paul Bernbaum (Hollywoodland) was apparently inspired by real-life events — “Some of this actually happened,” a title card announces at the outset, setting up a certain WTF attitude toward all the ha-ha killing that unfolds. On the other narrative track, Hamm’s endearing sincerity as a widower trying to work out his feelings in a writing class, and work out two murders through a winningly comic give-and-take with his crime-solving partner (an excellent Nick Mohammed, of Ted Lasso), makes you wish the story’s nasty doings were less frantic.

Accidentally instigating the chain of murders is dummkopf supreme Jay Moore (a committed Micah Stock), the financially strapped owner of a sandwich shop, who hires a sadistic deaf thug named Kosco (Happy Anderson, singularly scary). Jay’s intent is to intimidate his wife, Maggie (Louisa Krause), and convince her not to go to the police, as she’s promised to do after finding an envelope filled with child pornography. But things don’t proceed as planned, and Kosco takes things to the next level, leaving a corpse instead of a chastened Maggie. Learning that there’s a second Maggie Moore in town, Jay hatches a plan designed to move the investigative spotlight off him and onto Andy (Christopher Denham), the other Maggie’s husband.

How Jay secured that envelope of porn without knowing its contents is ultra-ultra-ultra-unclear, but somehow it’s his part of a deal with Tommy T (Derek Basco), the dummkopf who sells him cheap, rotten food so that he can keep his Castle Subs franchise running; Jay can’t afford the parent company’s pricier provisions. By the time these two are arguing over the word “edible,” it’s hard to care. And by the time the other Maggie Moore (Mary Holland) has died her awful death in a motel parking lot, the murder mystery, with all its many moving parts, feels almost beside the point.

Jay’s nosy next-door neighbor, Rita (Tina Fey), is soon divulging all to Jordan — not just about Jay and Maggie’s big blowup, but about her romantic history. There’s something both sweet and startling, both grown-up and needy, about the way Rita casually lays her cards on the table during her first encounter with Jordan. “He broke me down pretty good,” she says of her ex, adding that “it takes courage to be happy.”

This also comes off as rather basic self-help for grown-ups. (It should be noted that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is one of the film’s producers, which might also account for the gambling-addiction helpline info at the end of the movie.) Fey gives Rita’s honesty a certain weight, but the role might have had more edge and been more involving in the hands of a more daring actor; Fey’s performance feels, distractingly, like a quieter spin on a familiar persona.

Slattery, himself a superb actor, has populated this busy story with characters bordering on caricature, the levels of nuance varying widely. In addition to Anderson’s murderous madman, a few supporting figures are vividly drawn, even if their fates feel tangential at best: Nicholas Azarian as high schooler Greg, Jay’s harassed but observant employee; Bobbi Kitten as a pink-haired floozy who goes public with what she knows, and who knows how to get what she wants; and an especially excellent Oona Roche as the convenience store cashier who, in all innocence, provides the spark for Jay’s murder-to-hide-a-murder plan (and who, happy side note, is a niece of the members of the immortal singer-songwriter trio The Roches).

As a director, Slattery has an eye for the sunbaked Southwestern setting, and DP Mott Hupfel makes evocative use of the New Mexico locations, both the formidable wild spaces and the suburban flatness. (The movie is set in fictional Buckland County, apparently in Arizona.) Ben Sollee’s score lends an unforced Western twang, while the design contributions of Jeff Schoen and Laura Bauer never overshadow the characters, reflecting who they are whether the setting is a retro ranch house or a soulless McMansion.

But those characters’ story strands are pulled together in a way that feels more mechanical than tantalizing. It’s Hamm’s emotionally wounded small-town top cop who gives the film its engine, especially in his dealings with Mohammed and Fey’s characters. The schemes and cover-ups and collateral damage spin round with little dimension, or, as Police Chief Sanders sums it up, “Just a bunch of people that deserve each other.”