‘Pez Outlaw’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

There may be no such thing as a victimless crime, but the transporting and selling of Pez dispensers without proper licensing and trademark considerations is about as close as it gets.

Perhaps that’s why Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel’s Pez Outlaw succeeds despite a list of documentary traits that so frequently annoy me — including a heavy reliance on reenactments and a loose and jokey approach to its subject matter that never attempts to engage with a bigger conversation. Despite fitting in with recent docs examining the Beanie Baby fad and synthetic diamonds, and too many documentaries about online fraud and corruption to count, Pez Outlaw instead settles for something more frivolous and fun.

Pez Outlaw The Bottom Line Endearingly and entertainingly insubstantial. Venue: SXSW Film Festival (Documentary Feature Competition) Directors: Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel 1 hour 27 minutes

It’s a hoot with a bit of heart, and if you can accept that the main character’s actions ultimately hurt nobody — with the possible exception of a few Pez executives — its fizzy pleasures and compact running time are easy to enjoy.

The eponymous Pez Outlaw is Steve Glew, who battled depression as a machinist in a Michigan factory in the early 1990s until he found an outlet in collecting. What started as a casual obsession with cereal boxes found true purpose when Glew discovered Pez dispensers. Soon, Glew and his son Josh were traveling to corners of Europe still recovering after the fall of the Iron Curtain seeking out Pez factories and unique products that never made their way across the Atlantic. Armed with his life’s savings, bank loans and duffel bags, Glew worked his way through the Pez underground, meeting creatively thwarted designers and ethically flexible white-collar workers happy to weigh him down with colorful plastic trinkets that he then sold for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Glew was able to bring countless dispensers into the country thanks to a customs loophole left exposed by Pez’s American corporate offices, but that didn’t stop the American Pez brass from trying to bring him down by any means necessary.

On its surface, Pez Outlaw tells a silly story and the directors aren’t inclined to dig very deep into Glew’s mental health, into actual trademark law or into connections between Pez and any corresponding current bubbles. Heck, even the comparably thin HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania referenced cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Instead, Pez Outlaw goes for a tale of sugar-fueled, globetrotting skulduggery in which the stakes are exclusively personal. For Glew, the title “Pez Outlaw” was self-assigned, and it points to a man who was desperate for a way to define and mythologize a life in which he struggled to find meaning. Making himself into a Robin Hood-like figure and giving himself a fierce adversary in Pez USA CEO and president Scott McWhinnie gave him validation beyond whatever money his business was bringing in.

That brings us to the reenactments, which are shot like a heist film or, more than that, an espionage thriller in the vein of Glew’s favorite author, Tom Clancy. Glew, with a long beard and a love of bucket hats, plays himself in the reenactments, another opportunity for self-lionizing. The Storkels find lively amusement in the conventions of various genres, from the split-screens capturing a paranoid pursuit to the burst of Willy Wonka-inspired whimsy of Glew’s first arrival at the Kolinska factory. Glew is getting to act out the cinematic representation of his outlaw fantasy, while various talking heads offer their own versions of events, sometimes burnishing Glew’s stories and occasionally debunking.

It’s so light and often silly that Pez Outlaw might drift away on pure narrative helium were it not for the presence of Glew’s wife Kathy. More than one interview subject in Pez Outlaw describes Glew in physical terms usually reserved for garden gnomes, but when Kathy says that when she first met him, it was “lust at first sight,” you can tell she means it. Kathy doesn’t exactly ground Glew, but she situates his larger-than-life antics within the confines of a family unit. Maybe Glew isn’t really Robin Hood-esque, because he isn’t exactly giving his Pez proceeds to the poor, but Kathy and Josh and daughter Moriah bring his kindness instead of his more than ample eccentricities to the forefront.

Or maybe Glew’s heart stands out because of the various weirdos the documentary surrounds him with. Those include Johann Patek, a fellow collector who keeps insisting to the directors that they’re making a movie about the wrong person, or Bud Damberg, a 15-year Pez veteran who lists the company’s litany of counter-maneuvers against Glew without any awareness that the actions might be disproportionate. There are people in Pez Outlaw who want to criticize Glew or make fun of him, but you can watch the documentary without ever understanding a real cause for the animosity. At the very worst, Glew is a goofy guy with a goofy compulsion and some much less goofy issues — he’s bipolar and OCD at the very least — who found a goofy, nostalgia-fueled outlet. And who among us can’t relate?

Now are there darker nooks and crannies that the directors don’t pursue? I’m sure, but I’m also not sure I’d need to see them. Throughout Pez Outlaw, I kept thinking how easily this could have become a six-hour HBO docuseries or an eight-hour Netflix series and how much I appreciated the restraint. This is just enough Steve Glew, just enough jazzy reenactments, just enough amusing Pez dispenser close-ups. Just enough. How rare is that?