‘Queen of Glory’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021

The easiest way to begin this review of Queen of Glory, which debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, would be to discuss how successfully it captures a specific kind of immigrant experience. To introduce the central character, Sarah Obeng, a woman caught between two worlds — the American, largely white, one of her Columbia University graduate program and the Ghanaian one of her home in the Bronx. To express my admiration at how adeptly the film grapples with Sarah’s humanity, and how Nana Mensah, the film’s creator, director and lead, avoids the usual tropes of “West Africans in America” narratives by leaning into the small details of Ghanaian life, both on the continent and in the States.

But all that wouldn’t adequately capture the thrill I felt at seeing parts of my own Ghanaian American experience rendered with such precision that watching the movie felt almost scandalous. At one point, I called my mother over FaceTime and pointed the camera at the screen. “Can you believe,” I asked between chuckles, “someone’s written you into a movie?”

Queen of Glory The Bottom Line A witty, compassionate ode to immigrant daughters and the Bronx. Venue: Tribeca Film Festival (U.S. Narrative Competition)

Cast: Nana Mensah, Meeko Gattuso, Oberon KA Adjepong, Adam Leon

Director: Nana Mensah

Screenwriter: Nana Mensah 1 hour 15 minutes

At its core, Mensah’s tightly conceived, witty and compassionate dark comedy is a love letter to children of Ghanaian immigrants and to the Bronx, the borough in which she and her protagonist grew up. It’s a clear-eyed film of intimate, culturally specific moments — from the adowa funeral dancer swaying in the opening scenes to the lengthy prayers over light soup — that delicately build a portrait of a young woman wading through grief and finding bits of herself in the process.

At the beginning of the film, Sarah is planning to drop out of grad school and move to Ohio with her married lover, Lyle (Adam Leon), who has been offered a university teaching position there. That changes when she gets a phone call informing her that her mother, Grace, has suddenly died from an aneurysm. The news throws Sarah for a loop and suddenly the life she’s mapped out for herself seems less feasible, if not completely implausible. Instead of running off to the Midwest, Sarah returns to her childhood home in the Bronx and tries to navigate the aftermath of her mother’s death, including planning a traditional funeral and running her family’s Christian bookstore.

Queen of Glory cleverly mixes humor with somber and poignant moments. Mensah, whom I remember as Sade in the YouTube series An African City, naturally assumes the role of a stubborn, slightly out-of-place Ghanaian woman forced to confront the issues she’s desperately been trying to escape. Many of the best moments reminded me of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum and Issa Rae’s Awkward Black Girl web series, both of which excelled at examining stories of Black women without relying exclusively on trauma.

Take an early scene, when Sarah goes to Tracey Towers — which many Bronxites will know as Little Ghana — to drop off a suitcase stuffed with toothpaste, crisp white shirts and aloe vera soap at her aunt’s apartment. “Are you hungry?” Auntie Christie (Christie Mensah) asks Sarah when the latter walks through the door. Despite Sarah’s calm insistence that she isn’t, her aunt offers her light soup anyway and launches into a lengthy, dramatic prayer. Sarah inhales sharply and gives her aunt a deeply confused look.

After prayer, Christie asks her niece to get on a scale so they can figure out the exact weight of the suitcase. Sarah refuses, hoping to avoid any comments on her body, and Christie later tells Sarah’s father (Oberon K.A. Adjepong) that his daughter is acting like an oburoni, or white person. The blank stares Sarah and Christie exchange, their clipped sentences and that final insult efficiently establish Sarah’s tense relationship with her family. With them, she is demure and insecure — a sharp contrast to her no-nonsense attitude with her colleagues and lover.

Queen of Glory would succeed if it relied alone on amusing and sharp moments like these, but the film’s distinctiveness comes from how it also considers the Bronx community in which it takes place. After overcoming the initial shock of her mother’s death, Sarah enters a hyper-productive trance, moving quickly to sort through her mom’s affairs. Part of her inheritance includes a Christian bookstore, which Sarah, with the help of the shop’s one employee, Pitt (Meeko Gattuso), comes to understand is an important pillar of the neighborhood. We learn about Sarah’s mom through the stories Pitt and the regular visitors share — how she hired Pitt after he came home from prison, how she indiscriminately offered counsel and how over the years the store functioned as a pseudo-community-center.

Favoring wide shots that engulf Sarah within her surroundings and bolster the sense that she’s continuously overwhelmed, cinematographer Cybel Martin elegantly captures the energy of both Pelham Parkway, the neighborhood in which the bookstore sits, and Sarah’s chaotic life. The clips of Ghanaian funerary ceremonies, interspersed throughout the film, visually bridge Sarah’s own planning efforts to customs abroad, while also highlighting the myriad ways Ghanaians celebrate and mourn the dead. The effect is haunting.

As Sarah spends more time in the Bronx — both in her childhood home and at the shop — she begins to rethink her life’s trajectory and reconsider her initial desperation to escape. She also eases into her inherited responsibilities and slowly adopts her mother’s community. At Grace’s funeral, which takes place near the film’s end, a handsomely done-up Sarah, adorned with gold jewelry and clothed in a red and black dress, sways to the rhythmic drumbeat and lets sadness overtake her. It’s clear something has shifted and that her grief, still palpable, is now anchored by a deep sense of self-awareness.