‘Quickening’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Quickening is not the first film of its kind. The gorgeous but disorienting debut feature from Haya Waseem feels eerily similar to Minhal Baig’s debut, Hala. In Hala, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, a young Pakistani American high school senior grapples with the tensions between who she is at home and who she is becoming at school. Faith, tradition and sexuality clash in a similar way in Quickening, which, while not a replica of Hala, is bound to draw comparisons.

The film opens with Sheila (Arooj Azeem), a 19-year-old performing arts student, lying among a sea of bodies dressed in black. This is her dance class, a space where this headstrong girl finds herself through movement. Sheila performs a piece that fails to impress her teacher, a sign of the turmoil brewing within. Here’s the thing: Nearing the end of her first year of university, Sheila is discovering herself in ways that are beginning to seriously conflict with her life at home.

Quickening The Bottom Line A disjointed debut. Venue: Toronto Film Festival (Discovery, Next Wave)

Cast: Arooj Azeem, Bushra Azeem, Ashir Azeem, Quinn Underwood

Director-screenwriter: Haya Waseem 1 hour 29 minutes

Her mother, Aliya, and father, Azeem (played by Azeem’s real-life parents, Bushra and Ashir), are more relaxed than other Pakistani parents and have, until now, let their daughter figure herself out. But when Sheila begins to test the boundaries — seeking permission to go on a multiday trip with her friends, or demanding that her mother stop picking her up from class — tensions rise. Aliya cites vague traditions as the reason her daughter can’t go on a trip, and Sheila calls those rules stupid. “Are you forgetting your values?” her mother asks.

At school, Sheila finds some solace in her friendships and a new crush. Eden (Quinn Underwood) is a tall, lanky boy with whom Sheila has maintained an extended flirtation. Recently, however, they’ve taken their relationship to the next level, sneaking off into the verdant woods or the utility closet to make out. Although she’s excited, Sheila keeps her encounters with Eden a secret from many of her friends and her family.

Quickening is first and foremost a beautiful film. Working with cinematographer Christopher Lew, Waseem captures Sheila’s life and inner conflict with breathtaking elegance. When Sheila is in class, the camera closes in on her face, and her head looks almost like it’s floating. As she responds to her professor’s question, her classmates, like a Greek chorus, stare intently at her. The scene is mesmerizing, haunting even. In another sequence, this time a family gathering, Sheila sits in the center of a room that’s bathed in a golden hue. The harsh blue light from her phone, to which she’s permanently glued, illuminates her brown face. These moments successfully highlight the isolation Sheila feels from her peers and her community.

Yet such attention to the film’s visual language does not leave much room for a robust or even coherent narrative. After losing Sheila loses her virginity to Eden, he breaks up with her. He says he’s not ready to be in a relationship, a reason that stinks of dishonesty. Soon after their last conversation (or maybe it’s much later; the timeline is never entirely clear), Sheila takes a pregnancy test, the results of which are not revealed to the audience. Based on a title card defining pseudocyesis, or imagined pregnancy, presented earlier in the film, it’s assumed that Sheila is not actually pregnant. But she begins to experience symptoms, from morning sickness to painful cramps.

While Sheila grapples with the idea of having a baby, her family life starts to fall apart. She learns that her father has lost his job, and the family, now living beyond their means, must adjust to the new reality. The financial strain leads to arguments and increasingly fraught moments between Sheila’s parents. Their fights, in which they switch seamlessly between Urdu and English, are some of the most passionate and moving moments in the film for the way they reflect the disintegration of a particular generation’s immigrant dream.

If the plot sounds somewhat hard to follow, that’s because Quickening, for all its visual style and grace, seems to get lost in its own story. This is a shame, because using pseudocyesis as a means of exploring immigrant identity and belonging is a fascinating approach. The thought of having a child helps Sheila feel anchored, forcing her to be active in her own life. Azeem’s performance is enthralling even when the screenplay loses its footing. The intensity of her gaze and subtlety of her body movements perfectly capture Sheila’s increasingly chaotic inner life, which crescendos in an especially emotional and cutting moment in the film’s final act.

Quickening does not end on a completely satisfactory note, and part of that has to do with the overall disjointed feel of this poetic project. Still, its narrative ambition and visual acuity make me excited to see what Waseem does next.