‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Pays Affectionate Tribute to His Indie Film Pioneer Father

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Among all the diverse documentaries that had their premieres at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, Chris Smith’s Sr. stands as one of the most unique and affecting. The film is on one level a portrait of indie film pioneer Robert Downey Sr., who was part of the American New Wave that energized cinema in the late 1960s. But the film is also a loving tribute to a father by his very famous son, Robert Downey Jr., who participated in the filming with his wife and fellow producer, Susan Downey.
While the film chronicles Downey Sr.’s career and sometimes tumultuous personal life, it is also a poignant — if inevitably incomplete — father-son chronicle. Downey died last year from Parkinson’s Disease, and he was ill during much of the filming, so that adds an element of pathos that is never overstated.
Related Stories
'Sr.'
Director: Chris Smith
1 hour 29 minutes
It must be said that reactions to the senior Downey’s movies were always wildly uneven. His early feature, Chafed Elbows, made in 1966, was shot on 16mm and managed to draw a modest audience after a surprisingly positive notice in The New York Times. His breakthrough movie, Putney Swope, a satire of the advertising business with a large number of Black actors, came out in 1969, the same year that saw the release of Easy Rider, Midnight Cowboy, The Wild Bunch, Haskell Wexler’s Medium Cool, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People. Those movies were often linked together with Putney Swope as proof of an exciting new wave of American cinema. Even though it had a much lower budget than those other movies, it was part of the conversation about a filmmaking renaissance.
His subsequent films — Pound and Greaser’s Palace — had bigger budgets, but they were not so well received, and Downey’s career stalled. (His son made his acting debut at the age of 5 in Pound.) He also fell prey to some of the excesses that bedeviled other members of his generation. He became addicted to cocaine and sank into a self-destructive spiral, and he speaks quite honestly about that in the doc. At one point he relocated to Los Angeles, but the movies he made there — Up the Academy, Too Much Sun and Hugo Pool — did little to revive his career. He did occasional acting jobs in such films as William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A. and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.
Family always remained important to him. When his second wife, Laura Ernst, was diagnosed with ALS, he supported and nursed her lovingly. And he remained close to his son. This is one part of the film, however, that seems incomplete. There are hints that Downey Sr.’s excesses had a harmful effect on his son, but we can’t help wondering whether Downey Jr.’s well publicized problems with drugs had something to do with his father’s bad influence. This is one subject that needed to be addressed, but which is too often avoided in the doc.
Eventually the senior Downey returned to New York, where he always felt more at home. Late in his life he made a well received documentary, Rittenhouse Square, and enjoyed time with his family. Some of the best scenes in the film record his tender interactions with his son and grandchildren, at first via Zoom during the height of the COVID pandemic, but later with some final and meaningful in-person conversations.
The doc is wisely shot in black and white, to approximate the mood of Downey Sr.’s early movies, though of course there are bursts of color when his later movies are excerpted. Friends of the senior Downey’s — including Norman Lear, Alan Arkin and even Paul Thomas Anderson — contribute vivid reminiscences. Perhaps inevitably, the film moves toward a deeply poignant conclusion, but there are enough rambunctious and slightly zonked-out moments to provide a vivid, full-blooded portrait.
Full credits
Director: Chris Smith
Producers: Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Chris Smith, Kevin Ford, Emily Barclay Ford
Director of photography: Chris Smith
Editor: Chris Smith
Music supervisor: Ryann Fraser
1 hour 29 minutes
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Venice Film Festival
‘Lord of the Ants’ Review: Gianni Amelio Finds the Pathos in a Shameful Italian Chapter of Anti-Gay Repression
-
Walter Hill
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Delivers a Lively Western With Christoph Waltz and Rachel Brosnahan
-
venice film festival reviews
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: A Double Dose of Tilda Swinton in Joanna Hogg’s Partly Effective Stylistic Swerve
-
-
Telluride Film Festival
‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: Mark Cousins’ Doc Is a Sly and Engaging Celebration of the Filmmaker
-
Warner Bros.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Can’t Redeem Olivia Wilde’s Stale Reality-Warp Nightmare