‘The Corridors of Power’ Review: A Disturbing History of Genocide and Foreign Policy Failure

Dror Moreh, the Oscar-nominated director of The Gatekeepers and another doc about the Middle East, The Human Factor, broadens his scope productively in his new documentary, The Corridors of Power, which had its world premiere screenings in Telluride. Doreh assembled an impressive array of diplomats from several administrations over the past 40 years, and he comes up with a deeply disturbing examination of genocide during recent decades.

The film opens by recalling the Nazi genocide of the Jews, with a reminder of how little the United States did to try and halt the slaughter. After the war ended and the United Nations was formed, the cry of “Never again!” echoed throughout the world. Given the dark side of human nature, that was always an optimistic credo, but people probably did not realize how many horrific instances of genocide would emerge in the decades that followed, with the same halfhearted responses from people in power.

The Corridors of Power

Director: Dror Moreh

Screenwriters: Dror Moreh, Oron Adar, Stephan Krumbiegel

2 hours 15 minutes

Moreh reserves most of his criticisms for the United States, which of course did have more power than any other nation, especially after the fall of the Soviet Union. The first horrific challenge was the “ethnic cleansing” in the former Yugoslavia, with Serbs determined to slaughter Muslims who had always lived side by side with them. During the dedication of the Holocaust Museum in Washington in 1993, Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel lambasted the entire world for ignoring the slaughter in Bosnia. It took years for the Clinton administration to take any meaningful action there.

At the same time, the world faced another human rights disaster in Rwanda and again failed to intervene to stop the bloodshed. Moreh suggests that the killing of 18 Americans in Somalia in 1993 discouraged the administration from further involvement in Africa. When Clinton visited Rwanda in 1998 and lamented the genocide, it was four years after the slaughter had taken place.

Several former diplomats — including Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, James Baker, Wesley Clark, Chuck Hagel, and even current Secretary of State Antony Blinken — are among the impressive experts interviewed to shed light on the mistakes that were made in addressing these crises. It is probably no accident that some of the most savage critics of American policy are women. Prudence Bushnell, a member of the State Department staff under Clinton, is especially scathing in her critique of the human rights failures in Rwanda.

Another woman might be said to be the protagonist of the film — Samantha Power, who wrote a major book on genocide and also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama. The final section of the film features Power prominently as it deals with the human rights disaster in Syria. Obama had declared that any use of chemical weapons by Syrian leader Bashar Assad would be a “line in the sand.” Then when chemical weapons were used against the Syrian people, Obama failed to take any military action to stop the mass murders.

There are credible reasons given for Obama’s inaction and that of earlier presidents like Clinton. America had trouble lining up support from other countries. In the United Nations, veto power given to countries like Russia — an ally of Syria — stymied action. And the failure of Congress to get behind any military intervention also hindered Obama’s ability to act.

Moreh might have made a stronger case if he had contrasted this Congressional inaction with Congress’ rush to support George W. Bush’s war in Iraq. Although the film touches briefly on atrocities in Iraq, it could be argued that it leans too heavily toward criticizing Democratic administrations and allows Republican presidents like Bush to get a lighter slap on the wrist. Still, a rigorous analysis of the terrible tragedies of the last three decades requires criticism of all leaders, regardless of their party affiliation.

Another technical criticism of the film is that it perhaps relies too extensively on talking-head interviews. Although many of these interviews are excellent, they do tend to draw the film out a little longer than was absolutely necessary. The doc does include terrifying footage of the atrocities in Bosnia, Rwanda and Syria, but it may devote just a little too much screen time to talk rather than action. Nevertheless, the horrors of recent decades deserve the thoughtful, impassioned analysis that Moreh provides.