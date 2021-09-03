‘Trenches’ (‘Tranchées’): Film Review | Venice 2021

Unbeknownst to many of us, including this reviewer, there is a war happening right now at the borders of Europe. It may be a small war, and something of a proxy war pitting Russia against NATO and the EU, for whom Ukraine remains a strategic buffer zone and possible future member state. But it’s a war all the same: one where the battle lines have been drawn (if not always intelligibly), heavy artillery is used on a daily basis, and human casualties sometimes result.

In the immersive documentary Trenches (Tranchées), French journalist Loup Bureau chronicles the Russo-Ukrainian conflict still taking place in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, parts of which have been occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. Embedded with a small platoon of troops from Ukraine’s ground forces, Bureau spent months living beside these soldiers in the grim, mud-filled no man’s land where they occasionally exchange shots with the enemy, who’s waiting just a few kilometers away.

Trenches The Bottom Line An immersive look at an overlooked war. Venue: Venice Film Festival (Out of Competition)

Director: Loup Bureau 1 hour 25 minutes

Filmed in stark black-and-white using what looks like a 1.37:1 “Academy” aspect ratio, the movie comes across aesthetically as a relic of the first half of the 20th century, and the same goes for the combat it depicts. Except for the use of video surveillance equipment and cellphones, this is down-and-dirty, old-school warfare where the grunts try to survive as enemy shells rain down on them, then call in their own artillery attacks in retaliation. It’s a long battle of attrition over a territory roughly the size of Ohio.

Life in the trenches for the Ukrainian army is harsh. The soldiers use picks and shovels to bore through the ground so they can create shelters that protect against future bombings, hacking all day at the dirt and rock. And it’s sometimes unbearably dull, with nothing else to do but sit around, wait, get your hair cut and play Call of Duty-style video games, where the fake fantasy war can be much more fun to fight, until actual mortar fire bursts out and you may suddenly find yourself dead.

Bureau, who shot the footage himself, gets rather intimate with the troops, all of whom are men (most of them in their 20s) except for one sly, outspoken woman who’s been nicknamed Persephone. Some of the recruits talk quite candidly about the fears and hardships of firsthand combat, their experience rendered altogether confusing by the fact that there’s supposed to be a ceasefire in place between Ukraine and the separatists, which means the rules of engagement are not entirely clear.

Besides a few brief title cards at the start and finish, Bureau provides little context or information, asking us instead to simply watch and learn. For those viewers who would like to know more about the big picture, especially given how opaque the situation in Ukraine can seem to the uninformed, this may prove frustrating at times. But as an up-close-and-personal portrait of what it’s like to fight a battle few have heard of or would ever want to fight themselves, Trenches cuts pretty deep — no more so than when an enemy attack in the closing reel leaves one Ukrainian combatant badly wounded and the others primed for revenge.

It’s at such moments that the stakes become painfully real to the viewer, with questions of life and death flaring to the surface. Bureau’s movie begins with a long tracking shot of a soldier patrolling the trenches, in a stylistic gesture that feels like a nod to Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory. The war in that film was also about the future of Europe, albeit on a grander scale, and it ended just over a century ago. Here, in what feels like a forgotten corner of nowhere, the battle rages on — there have been more than 13,000 casualties in Donbas thus far — and it’s high time that we paid attention.