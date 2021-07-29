Netflix’s ‘Vivo’: Film Review

Forget Alexander Hamilton. As the new animated musical Vivo makes clear, Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to play a kinkajou.

A rainforest mammal also known as a “honey bear” but more closely resembling a monkey, the kinkajou is not exactly cuddly in real life. It’s known to be easily startled and aggressive. But none of that will matter to the small fry who will be demanding stuffed versions of the adorable title character voiced by Miranda in this charming effort, to which he also contributed 11 original songs.

Vivo The Bottom Line A kinkajou star is born. Release date: Friday, July 30 (theaters); Friday, Aug. 6 (streaming)

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Brian Tyree Henry, Gloria Estefan, Nicole Byer, Michael Rooker, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett

Director: Kirk DeMicco

Co-director: Brandon Jeffords

Screenwriters: Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes Rated PG, 1 hour 35 minutes

It’s a shame that Vivo, premiering Aug. 6 on Netflix after a limited bow in theaters, isn’t receiving its intended theatrical opening for more audiences, because it boasts gorgeous, eye-popping visuals that would have benefited from the big screen. Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (1917, Blade Runner 2049) served as visual consultant, a task he previously performed for such beautifully designed animated films as Wall-E and the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

The story begins in Havana, a city so charmingly picturesque and brightly colored that it already seems animated in real life. There we meet aged street singer Andrés (Juan de Marcos González, of the Buena Vista Social Club) and his kinkajou partner, Vivo, who spend their days playing music to appreciative audiences in a crowded urban square.

Their lives are upended when Andrés receives a letter from his former musical collaborator, the now-famous singer Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan, another example of canny casting), who invites him to her upcoming farewell concert in Miami. The night before he’s supposed to depart, Andrés, who has been secretly in love with Marta, passes away. It’s thus up to the intrepid Vivo to deliver his owner’s farewell message, a love song, to the woman who never told Andrés that she loved him as well.

To make the journey, Vivo enlists the help of Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), the tween daughter of Andrés’ niece (Zoe Saldana), who smuggles him into the States in one of her bags. Arriving in Key West, Gabi advises Vivo to keep a low profile. “If anyone asks, you’re my emotional support animal,” she tells him. It’s but one of many amusing lines in the screenplay co-written by director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights). Another is Vivo’s bemused reaction to the state’s trademark flamingo lawn ornaments: “Plastic birds? Florida is weird!”

From there, as with so many animated films, Vivo becomes more than a little frenetic. The duo attempt to make their way to Miami through the Everglades and get into numerous death-defying misadventures with a pair of helpful spoonbills (Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer), a ravenous giant python (Michael Rooker, born to play villains even in animation) and a trio of rambunctious Girl Scouts (Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett).

All that mayhem is certainly lively, but the film’s real pleasures stem from its touching storyline and Miranda’s terrific songs encompassing Latin rhythms, hip-hop, pop and Broadway-style ballads. Animation seems the perfect form for Miranda to deliver his rapid-fire rapping, much like it provided a hilarious visual correlative for Robin Williams’ stream-of-consciousness comedy routines in Aladdin.

The hyperactive Vivo bounces from one end of the screen to another, his frenzied physical movements happily keeping pace with the torrent of rhymes emanating from Miranda’s vocal cords. It doesn’t hurt that the pint-size animal character is so appealing, his furry little body topped with a straw hat perched jauntily on his head.

The film’s computer-animated visuals, vividly rendering such locales as Cuba, Key West and the Everglades, are consistently arresting. But it’s the joyous musical numbers and sentimental but never treacly tale at its center that make Vivo such a winning effort.