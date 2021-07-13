‘Zero F***s Given’ (‘Rien à foutre’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

It’s hard to describe what the Franco-Belgian film Zero Fucks Given is exactly.

Let’s start with the title, which in the original French is Rien à foutre — a very common and vulgar expression that translates, more or less, to “don’t give a f—k.” That pretty much sums up the attitude of the film’s protagonist, Cassandre, for the majority of this strange and charming debut feature by directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre.

Zero F***s Given The Bottom Line Portrait of a lady on frequent flyer miles. Venue: Cannes Film Festival (Critics’ Week)

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Alexandre Perrier, Mara Tarquin

Directors, screenwriters: Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre 1 hour 50 minutes

Played by the ever-captivating Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue is the Warmest Color), Cassandre is a 20-something flight attendant who travels from city to city without ever finding her place. She’s highly committed to her job, which is working for a low cost airline named Wing (modeled on Ryanair), and she doesn’t have other goals beyond the dream of one day working for a better company like Emirates.

So much of the film involves Cassandre’s grind of going from one flight to another, hocking drinks and duty free products to passengers so she can make her daily quota, that it can feel like an immersive documentary about Exarchopoulos’ sudden career change.

Marre and Lecoustre play off the cinéma-vérité aspects of the story for a good portion of the running time (other cast members are real airline workers), to the point that you start wondering where it’s all going — unless it’s just meant to be a long flight to nowhere. But then things take a sharp turn in the last act when Cassandre returns home to Brussels, and what we thought was a portrait of a careless and carefree existence takes on much more meaning.

The filmmakers did something similar in their excellent medium-length movie Castle to Castle, which was set during Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 run for the presidency, inserting a fictional story into a non-fictional event. In Zero Fucks Given they plop Exarchopoulos into a world that looks so real it can appear banal, with DP Olivier Boonjing channeling the neon-lit Eurotrash ambiance — Cassandre lives on Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and goes clubbing almost every night — with the pristine mundanity of photographer Martin Parr.

Even when we’re stuck with Cassandre in the same routine, the film remains engrossing because of how committed Exarchopoulos is to her role, putting on way too much makeup so she can resemble the perfect Wing stewardess. It’s hard to tell if she’s improvising or not, and her character takes the job so seriously that she constantly breaks her own sales records despite a somewhat blasé attitude about the whole thing.

The rest of Cassandre’s life doesn’t have much going for it: Between hanging out with her flight crew in Lanzarote, sleeping by the pool at the condo she rents and looking for guys on Tinder, she seems to exist in an endless feedback loop of bad techno and even worse dates.

At the very start of Zero Fucks Given, Cassendre drunkenly explains to a fellow employee how her mother died in a car accident a few years earlier. The way she says it, you’d think she didn’t give a f***k about that, either. But then, after a mixup at work forces her to return home to Brussels to live with her dad (Alexandre Perrier) and spend time with her sister (Mara Tarquin), you begin to realize how much the death has been weighing on her — how flying around to cheap destinations was a way for her to escape the family tragedy. (The French have a great term for this: une fuite en avant — to run ahead of your problems.)

The personal storyline gives the film the emotional depth it needs. But what really makes Marre and Lecoustre’s debut stand out is its depiction of Cassandre’s working life — one that’s characterized by ruthless hyper-capitalism (the Wing employees are constantly monitored for performance and interrogated by pushy middle managers) and lots of ennui in the downtime, as if she were condemned to a purgatory of medium hub airports and overdeveloped beachfronts.

It’s not something we’ve seen in many movies, and Zero Fucks Given often feels closer to a work of contemporary photography or video art, capturing the haunting, prosaic beauty of globalized commerce and the 24-hour service industry. Despite its title and wayward protagonist, the film actually cares quite a lot about portraying the world that Cassandre, and most of the rest of us, now live in, but rarely look at so carefully.