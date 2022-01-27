Aaron Sorkin, ‘Being the Ricardos’ Cast Reveal Film’s Inspiration in THR & Amazon Studios’ Docuseries

- Share this article on Facebook
This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios.
What impact did the legacy of I Love Lucy have on the story of Being the Ricardos and its creators? The film’s writer-director, Aaron Sorkin, and cast — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda — reflect on this question in the final episode of The Hollywood Reporter & Amazon Studios’ three-part documentary and podcast series, Making the Ricardos.
Sorkin and the cast reveal the personal influence that I Love Lucy had on their own lives and careers, and how inspiration from the series was adapted into the story and performances in Being the Ricardos.
Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
