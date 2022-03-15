Raising Our Voices: ‘CODA’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Screenwriting

Watch a video of CODA writer-director Sian Heder accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in screenwriting for the Apple TV+ film, along with a tribute from star Marlee Matlin.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.