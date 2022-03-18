Raising Our Voices: ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking

- Share this article on Facebook
Watch a video of Introducing, Selma Blair writer-director Rachel Fleit accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking for the Discovery+ film, alongside Selma Blair.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.
