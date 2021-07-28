‘King Richard’ Trailer: Will Smith Stars as Williams Sisters’ ‘Relentless’ Father

Will Smith returns as the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in this first trailer for King Richard.

Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of two young tennis prodigies (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men).

The trailer focuses on Richard’s parentage efforts as he drives his daughters toward their destiny of becoming barrier-shattering pro tennis champs.

“I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born,” Richard intones, along with tearfully telling Venus and Serena, “You’re going to be representing every little Black girl on earth.”

According to Warner Bros., King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, “an undeterred father” with a “relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” who is “instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.” Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. King Richard is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

The film represents Smith’s first major release since the 2020 sequel Bad Boys for Life.

King Richard will be released in theaters on Nov. 19 and then on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release.