Raising Our Voices: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking

Watch a video of Raya and the Last Dragon writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daniel Dae Kim accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in animated filmmaking for the Disney film.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.