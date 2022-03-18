Raising Our Voices: ‘Respect’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume Design

Watch a video of Lawrence Davis, Stephanie “Stevie” Martin and Clint Ramos accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in hair, makeup and costume design for MGM’s Respect.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.