Exclusive Venice Trailer: In Japanese Thriller ‘A Man,’ A Troubled Lawyer Is Drawn Into a Web of Mystery

A warmhearted widower discovers the man she loved had a hidden past in Japanese mystery thriller A Man, directed by Kei Ishikawa and world premiering at the Venice Film Festival next week.

In the first international trailer for the film (see below), a troubled lawyer (Satoshi Tsumabuki) is drawn into a web of mystery and a search for identity when a former client (played by Shoplifters star Sakura Ando) asks him to investigate the shady past of her deceased husband (a beguiling Masataka Kubota). The attorney encounters an array of people in his pursuit of the identify of a man who had lived his life as a different person — but as he comes closer to the shocking truth, mixed feelings about the nature of love and his own place in the world steadily creep up on him.

A Man is based on a popular Japanese novel by Keiichiro Hirano, with a screenplay by Kosuke Mukai. The film reunites Ishikawa with Tsumabuki, who played the lead in the director’s award-winning feature debut Traces of Sin (Gukoroku), released in 2017. Ishikawa also was one of the directors selected to contribute to the 2018 speculative sci-fi omnibus film Ten Years Japan, executive produced by Japanese Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda.

A release for A Man in Japan has been lined up for Nov. 18 by Japanese studio Shochiku, which also produced the film and is handling Asian sales. Leading German sales outfit The Match Factory is handling all sales of the film outside of Asia.

A Man makes its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section on Sept. 1.