10 Designer Accessories Under $500 for Young Hollywood Execs

The perfect accent pieces from labels adored by Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield and Prince Harry inspire the next generation of stylish execs on the rise.

Execs on the rise can get their boss on with these ten polished accessories destined for the chief style officer.

1. Tumi

Textured leather card case; $75, tumi.com.

2. Louis Vuitton

Canvas Multiple wallet from the house where Emma Stone is a face; $490, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.

3. Salvatore Ferragamo

Leather Double Gancini buckle belt; $475, ferragamo.com.

4. Common Projects

Achilles sneaker in suede; $425, mrporter.com.

5. Cole Haan

Nylon and leather Grand Series attaché case from Cole Haan, which Prince Harry has sported; $268, at Cole Haan stores and colehaan.com.

6. Brooks Brothers

Striped silk tie from the label worn by Andrew Garfield; $90, at Brooks Brothers stores and brooksbrothers.com.

7. Tiffany & Co.

Sterling silver Tiffany 1837 Makers ballpoint pen; $350, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills, and tiffany.com.

8. Nodus

Vintage-inspired Retrospect II automatic dive watch with a stainless steel case; $450, noduswatches.com.

9. Warby Parker

Haskell sunglasses in tortoise with scratch-resistant lenses; $95, at Warby Parker stores and warbyparker.com.

10. Tiffany & Co.

Diamond Point card case in leather; $180, tiffany.com.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.