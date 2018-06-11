10 Things We Learned At Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘In Goop Health’ Event

Meg Ryan, Mena Suvari, Lake Bell, Janet Mock and Cleo Wade joined in talks on topics ranging from cannabis to longevity and tantric sex.

A woman with a checked-out look on her face sat hypnotized as part of a spiritual reading; other ladies swung from hammocks in an aerial yoga class. All the while, bone broth and kombucha were flowing at Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'In Goop Health' wellness summit held on Saturday at 3Labs in Culver City, the third installment of the event in L.A..

Panels throughout the day featured Meg Ryan, Mena Suvari, Lake Bell, Janet Mock and Cleo Wade and an array of health and wellness experts. Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and Hollywood-loved skin specialist Dr. Barbara Sturm were among the crowd wearing complimentary, limited-edition vegan sandals with the words “Goop” and “Vibes” on either foot by vegan company Native Shoes. Paltrow swapped out her $795 white studded Valentino sneakers for a pair, too, teamed with a long, flowy floral Ulla Johnson for Goop dress, as she welcomed guests and led a few of the onstage chats. Here are our top ten takeaways from a day spent listening while ingesting loads of grain bowls and chia pudding at 'In Goop Health.'

Meg Ryan’s into morning ‘imagineering.’

In a chat with Paltrow, Ryan said that she stays centered by sticking to a two-hour slot every morning that she and a friend call ‘the turnout.’ “Sometimes we take pictures of our crossword puzzles, the computer [screen], the cup of coffee, drawings, all the ways we’re in that part of that brain that imagines your day or your life, giving it actual time and space in the morning, on the table. This is your imagineering time. I think it’s hard for a lot of us when it’s go go go to just let there be this little window. I do it every day now.” (For the record, on the topic of #metoo, Ryan said: “I don’t have any big, bad story. I’m lucky. Since success happened early for me, it was like an iron bubble. There were definitely weird situations, but nothing happened.”)

You can freeze your face.

Nope, it’s not Botox. With all the buzz about Cryofacials, no surprise that peeps from new dermatology boutique Facile, with locations in WeHo and Pasadena and clients such as Jenna Dewan, were on hand to apply liquid nitrogen with giant cotton swabs to the faces of those who had signed up for an advance slot. It’s pretty much a fancy new way to exfoliate the skin while boosting circulation for fresh-faced radiance.

Syringe juice shots are a thing.

Yes, we got a B12 shot in the bum, courtesy of Hydration Room, that promised an energy boost. But we’re talking shots of juice and superfoods here that are ingested via syringe by squirting them into your mouth; Kreation Kafe (with multiple locations in the L.A. area) offers five variations of the “juicekription.” We went for Beautify (with silicon, zinc, boron, green juice and orange juice) said to enhance nails, hair and skin. Also on offer were an Immune+ wellness tonic (turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne and bio-active silver hydrosol) and an Anxiety antidote (CBD oil, green tea, ashwagandha root, passion flower and chlorophyll.

Shroom coffee, anyone?

Things got a little funghi with mushroom coffee, mushroom matcha, mushroom chai latte and mushroom cacao by L.A. company Four Sigmatic that also serves up the superfood elixirs at the Shroom Room mushroom-centric coffeehouse on Abbot Kinney in Venice. Purported benefits include an energy and immunity boost, support of brain and gut health, glowy skin, and calming effects. We’re into it.

Start eating for retirement.

“Your food choices today really have an impact on the health of your brains later in life,” noted Lisa Mosconi, PhD, associate director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College in in New York and author of the new book ‘Brain Food’ that includes recipes and lists of foods to eat and avoid. “In the same way we save for retirement, we really need to start eating for retirement. And the foods your brain needs are not the same foods your body needs.”

Produce is fighting beauty standards, too.

Imperfect Produce is a company on a mission to save “ugly” fruits and veggies that typically go to waste by rescuing them from farms and delivering them directly to your home at prices 30 to 50 percent lower than you’ll find in the grocery store. They say that every one in five pieces of produce doesn’t meet “cosmetic standards.” We don’t want those tiny apples and funny-shaped carrots to get a complex!

Get on board with cannabis lube, tampons and suppositories.

“We bus seniors to the dispensary and what they love is weed lube!” said Kimberly Dillon, senior vice president of the Califiornia cannabis wellness products company Papa & Barkley during “The Future Of Cannabis” panel. Who knew? “There are so many forms of cannabis now: Topical lotions and balms, tinctures which are drops to take orally, vaping and smoking, gummies, even suppositories and cannabis tampons,” said Dillon. (Side note that moderator Lake Bell was wearing one of Daniela Villegas’ $50,000 bejeweled gold vape holders containing a sleek Beboe pen from the brand co-owned by her husband Scott Campbell).Goop has curated a selection of goods at the newest location of the upscale MedMen cannabis shop that opened on Saturday on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice.

Improve your sex life through ‘erotic friction.’

In the“Tantra and Polarity” talk, intimacy and sexuality expert Michaela Boehm doled out tips on rekindling sex. “The more you have in common, the better your relationship, but sexual attraction or the lineage of tantric (I was educated in erotic friction) functions on the opposite terms," she said. "The more difference, the stronger the sexual attraction. When you think your relationship is broken and you go to a relationship counselor, they say, ‘Spend more time together!’ but that’s the worst thing you can do for sexual attraction. Get him out of the way. Spend time apart, even 15 or 20 minutes, so when the coming back together happens, it’s conscious.” Leave household business outside the bedroom and have each partner assume either a masculine or a feminine energy, irrespective of gender. “One takes the flow and one takes the go and that makes for really hot sex!” said Boehm, noting there is also power in being submissive. Goop’s new book, ‘The Sex Issue’ was peddled on site, along with vibrators.

Stare at and pretzel with your partner.

“To reconnect with your partner, you need to establish basic intimacy outside the bedroom,” said Boehm. “Sit and make eye contact. The left eye is a bit more receptive so your partner’s left eye should be across from your right eye. Try to keep eye contact and all kinds of stuff will show up. You'll feel shyness, nervousness, the whole relationship dynamic comes alive. If you can stick with it, that relaxes and suddenly you’re on the same page. Number two is spooning. Connect through the belly, with hands on the front partner's stomach, and breathe together. The body softens and starts resonating with the common feeling.”

We all only need three bones.

Dr. Dominique Fradin-Reed, a wellness and anti-aging specialist on the “Longevity and Healthspan” panel, summed things up by saying that everyone needs 1) a wish bone “to keep dreaming” 2) a funny bone “to have fun and laugh” and 3) a back bone “to stay strong and stand for your ideals.” Well said.