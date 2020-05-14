101 Studios Plots Feature About Groundbreaking 1975 Women's Crew Team

Produced under the recently launched Sports Illustrated Studios, the feature will be based on biography 'The Red Rose Crew'.

Under the recently launched Sports Illustrated Studios banner, David Glasser's 101 Studios has set up a feature adaptation of Daniel J. Boyne's biography The Red Rose Crew about the groundbreaking 1975 U.S. International Women's Crew team.

The book is set in 1975, and follows a group of inspiring women rowed their way to international glory, battling sexual prejudice, bureaucracy and male domination to usher in a new era for competitive sports. Dubbed the "Red Rose Crew," a team of eight dedicated rowers from across the country — including soft-spoken MIT professor Gail Pearson, competitive lead rower Carie Graves and teenage coxswain Lynn Stillman — banded together, determined to prove themselves at the World Rowing Championships, under the guidance of legendary Harvard men's crew coach Harry Parker.

Alexis Ostrander whose directing credits include episodes of Supergirl and American Horror Story will helm the movie from a screenplay by Laura Hansen.

101 Studios will produce, finance, and distribute the movie, which is the first feature film from Sports Illustrated Studios, the newly formed venture with Authentic Brands Group. Executive producers include Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lindsay Williams from Gotham Group, and Ostrander and Zoe Kent under their A to Z Productions.

The news about The Red Rose Crew comes the same week that Netflix announced a feature about another boundary breaking women's sports team — the 1999 Women's World Cup Soccer team.

Ostrander is repped by CAA and Goodman Genow.