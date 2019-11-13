1091 Media Acquires UFO Doc 'The Phenomenon' (Exclusive)

The doc includes interviews with former Senate majority leader Harry Reid and Clinton chief of staff John Podesta.

1091 Media has acquired the North American and digital rights to UFO documentary The Phenomenon, with a nationwide theatrical release set for June 2020, followed by a digital release in September 2020.

The Phenomenon take an expansive looks at 70 years' worth of history behind proving the existence of UFOs, right up to the newest discoveries.

The doc features never before seen archival footage, and interviews with key eyewitnesses, experts and officials. Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, President Clinton’s White House chief of staff John Podesta, former Deputy Undersecretary for Defense Intelligence Christopher Mellon and former U.S. Energy Secretary and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, as well as Jacques Vallee, who served as a scientific consultant on Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, were all interviewed for for the feature.

James Fox, the filmmaker behind Sci-Fi Channel's Out of the Blue and History's I Know What I Saw, directed the doc and co-wrote with Marc Barasch. E.T. actor Peter Coyote narrates.

“I’m excited to have joined forces with 1091 and a brilliant team of collaborators on my latest feature length documentary film, The Phenomenon," said Fox, in a statement. "Our team has assembled the most compelling testimony and evidence from around the world that will lead even the most ardent skeptics to the inescapable conclusion that we are not alone.”

“This film explores not only the reality of UFOs, but their challenge to our preconceptions about reality, our collective life on this planet, and really, our place in the cosmos," added Barasch. "We hope our film will have a provocative cultural impact, framing a new understanding, and catalyzing fresh ways of looking not only at The Phenomenon, but at ourselves and the ever-evolving future of humanity.”

Jim Martin, vp for 1091 Media added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with James to bring his most stunning work to the widest audience possible."