11 Watches For Men and Women for Spring, Including Bond's New Timepiece

Seeking an investment watch with modern style? Women's timepieces in chic black offer anything-but-basic details, while Milanese bracelets are making a comeback for men — including on the latest Omega worn by Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die.'

For collectors seeking to build out a watch wardrobe, two trends for spring offer plenty of style potential: black-on-black pieces embellished with diamonds for women, and for men, sleek mesh Milanese bracelets that are slim, lightweight and textural. Here's a look at 11 options, starting with five timepieces for her.

1. Chanel

In black ceramic and steel, the redesigned 38mm J12 features a new self-winding movement, a slimmer bezel, and a more open dial in black lacquer with diamond indices; $7,000, chanel.com.

2. H. Moser & Cie

The 39mm white gold Venturer Concept Vantablack Diamonds features an in-house movement, ultra-black dial and 313 white diamonds (including 29 on the crown) totaling 3.77 carats; $54,000, westime.com and cellinijewelers.com.

3. Hermès

The French label’s iconic Chaine d’Ancre motif is crafted in spinels and aventurine on the dial of the diamond-embellished Cape Cod watch; $10,550, hermes.com.

4. MB&F

Under the Legacy Machine Flying T’s domed crystal, a tilted dial and flying 60-second tourbillon are framed by a black-lacquer plate in a diamond-set white gold 38.5mm case; $125,000, westime.com and cellinijewelers.com.

5. Dior

Diamonds accent the oscillating weight and the bezel of the 38mm Dior VIII Grand Bal Résille in black ceramic and steel; price upon request, by special order, dior.com.

Watchmakers pair their latest mechanical timepieces with sleek Milanese-style bracelets. Here are 6 styles that have taken mesh up a notch.

1. Montblanc

Inspired by midcentury design, the 42mm Heritage Monopusher Chronograph highlights a domed silver-white dial in a steel case; $5,160, montblanc.com.

2. Ulysse Nardin

The self-winding Diver in steel features a vintage-inspired dial in a 42mm case with a concave bezel on a mesh-style Milanese steel bracelet; $6,500, westime.com and wempe.com.

3. Raymond Weil

A moon-phase function is included on the gray dial of the 39.5mm Maestro Moon Phase Automatic, in steel on a mesh steel bracelet; $1,595, feldmarwatch.com.

4. Omega

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will wear the 42mm Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, in Grade 2 titanium with a tropical-brown aluminum bezel ring and dial. The mesh bracelet features a new adjustable buckle; $9,200, westime.com and omegawatches.com.

5. Breitling

The self-winding 44mm Superocean Heritage Chronograph 44 in steel features a black dial with tone-on-tone counters and the maker’s Ocean Classic bracelet; $6,240, breitling.com.

6. Junghans

38mm Max Bill MEGA Solar features a titanium Milanese bracelet and case, a domed solar panel under the translucent matte-grey dial, and a radio-controlled solar-powered movement that connects to a smartphone app; $1,095, available in May, feldmarwatch.com.

This story first appeared in the March 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.