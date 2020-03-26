STYLE 11 Watches For Men and Women for Spring, Including Bond's New Timepiece 11:23 AM PDT 3/26/2020 by Laurie Brookins FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Claire Benoist Seeking an investment watch with modern style? Women's timepieces in chic black offer anything-but-basic details, while Milanese bracelets are making a comeback for men — including on the latest Omega worn by Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die.' For collectors seeking to build out a watch wardrobe, two trends for spring offer plenty of style potential: black-on-black pieces embellished with diamonds for women, and for men, sleek mesh Milanese bracelets that are slim, lightweight and textural. Here's a look at 11 options, starting with five timepieces for her. 1. Chanel In black ceramic and steel, the redesigned 38mm J12 features a new self-winding movement, a slimmer bezel, and a more open dial in black lacquer with diamond indices; $7,000, chanel.com. 2. H. Moser & Cie The 39mm white gold Venturer Concept Vantablack Diamonds features an in-house movement, ultra-black dial and 313 white diamonds (including 29 on the crown) totaling 3.77 carats; $54,000, westime.com and cellinijewelers.com. 3. Hermès The French label’s iconic Chaine d’Ancre motif is crafted in spinels and aventurine on the dial of the diamond-embellished Cape Cod watch; $10,550, hermes.com. 4. MB&F Under the Legacy Machine Flying T’s domed crystal, a tilted dial and flying 60-second tourbillon are framed by a black-lacquer plate in a diamond-set white gold 38.5mm case; $125,000, westime.com and cellinijewelers.com. 5. Dior Diamonds accent the oscillating weight and the bezel of the 38mm Dior VIII Grand Bal Résille in black ceramic and steel; price upon request, by special order, dior.com. Watchmakers pair their latest mechanical timepieces with sleek Milanese-style bracelets. Here are 6 styles that have taken mesh up a notch. 1. Montblanc Inspired by midcentury design, the 42mm Heritage Monopusher Chronograph highlights a domed silver-white dial in a steel case; $5,160, montblanc.com. 2. Ulysse Nardin The self-winding Diver in steel features a vintage-inspired dial in a 42mm case with a concave bezel on a mesh-style Milanese steel bracelet; $6,500, westime.com and wempe.com. 3. Raymond Weil A moon-phase function is included on the gray dial of the 39.5mm Maestro Moon Phase Automatic, in steel on a mesh steel bracelet; $1,595, feldmarwatch.com. 4. Omega In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will wear the 42mm Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, in Grade 2 titanium with a tropical-brown aluminum bezel ring and dial. The mesh bracelet features a new adjustable buckle; $9,200, westime.com and omegawatches.com. 5. Breitling The self-winding 44mm Superocean Heritage Chronograph 44 in steel features a black dial with tone-on-tone counters and the maker’s Ocean Classic bracelet; $6,240, breitling.com. 6. Junghans 38mm Max Bill MEGA Solar features a titanium Milanese bracelet and case, a domed solar panel under the translucent matte-grey dial, and a radio-controlled solar-powered movement that connects to a smartphone app; $1,095, available in May, feldmarwatch.com. This story first appeared in the March 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Laurie Brookins THRnews@thr.com StyleWriterNYC