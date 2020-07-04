12 Summer Staycation Essentials, From Sunglasses to Swimsuits to Sandals

Check out this season's must-haves, whether you're sunning while working in your own backyard or social distancing at the beach.

1. Privé Revaux

Polarized sunglasses; $80, priverevaux.com

2. Jaxon Lane

Rain or Shine SPF 50+ sunscreen with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid; $32, mrporter.com

3. Alex Mill

Cotton jersey T-shirt; $45, mrporter.com

4. Kayu

Oversized leather- trimmed straw tote; $195, modaoperandi.com

5. Twin-Set

Wide brim raffia hat; $122, farfetch.com

6. Hermès

Carre Taquin print beach towel; $580, hermes.com

7. Tom Ford

Swirl-print swim shorts; $640, farfetch.com

8. Orlebar Brown

Cork flip-flops; $75, orlebarbrown.com

9. Jade Swim

Single-shoulder Apex swimsuit; $198, jadeswim.com

10. Lemlem

Cotton-blend shorts; $245, lemlem.com

11. Tkees

Suede and leather sandals; $95, net-a-porter.com

12. Tory Burch

Tortoise-patterned Logo sunglasses; $155, toryburch.com

This story first appeared in the July 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.