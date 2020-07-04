STYLE 12 Summer Staycation Essentials, From Sunglasses to Swimsuits to Sandals 9:30 AM PDT 7/4/2020 by Carol McColgin FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Brands Check out this season's must-haves, whether you're sunning while working in your own backyard or social distancing at the beach. 1. Privé Revaux Polarized sunglasses; $80, priverevaux.com 2. Jaxon Lane Rain or Shine SPF 50+ sunscreen with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid; $32, mrporter.com 3. Alex Mill Cotton jersey T-shirt; $45, mrporter.com 4. Kayu Oversized leather- trimmed straw tote; $195, modaoperandi.com 5. Twin-Set Wide brim raffia hat; $122, farfetch.com 6. Hermès Carre Taquin print beach towel; $580, hermes.com 7. Tom Ford Swirl-print swim shorts; $640, farfetch.com 8. Orlebar Brown Cork flip-flops; $75, orlebarbrown.com 9. Jade Swim Single-shoulder Apex swimsuit; $198, jadeswim.com 10. Lemlem Cotton-blend shorts; $245, lemlem.com 11. Tkees Suede and leather sandals; $95, net-a-porter.com 12. Tory Burch Tortoise-patterned Logo sunglasses; $155, toryburch.com This story first appeared in the July 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Carol McColgin THRnews@thr.com CarolMcColgin